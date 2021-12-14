FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Dries Mertens Versus Player Pick in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released another player pick item SBC, from the ongoing Versus promo, and this one features Napoli and Belgium star Dries Mertens.

The Versus promo has been an exciting release, and FIFA 22 players have really warmed up to the second major promo in December. The Versus promo features player items and SBCs related to some of the fiercest rivalries in the world of football.

Slater @SlaterAC_

- Team ICE is LIVE!

- Dries Mertens Ice vs. Fire SBC Player Pick

- 81+ Double Upgrade SBC



The wait for Icon Swaps continues... Daily Content Review:- Team ICE is LIVE!- Dries Mertens Ice vs. Fire SBC Player Pick- 81+ Double Upgrade SBCThe wait for Icon Swaps continues... #FIFA22 Daily Content Review:- Team ICE is LIVE! - Dries Mertens Ice vs. Fire SBC Player Pick - 81+ Double Upgrade SBC The wait for Icon Swaps continues... #FIFA22 https://t.co/LZqO6u3Gv4

While FIFA 22 players will be able to obtain Versus player items from packs, there's little guarantee due to the astoundingly low rates. Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC is a wonderful alternative. By completing the SBC, FIFA 22 players can select one of two versions of the same footballer's item to add to their Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Dries Mertens Versus Player Pick for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Dries Mertens Versus Player Pick SBC tasks

1) Belgium

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Given that the SBC is brand new, Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC's completion cost is yet to be determined. Irrespective of the completion cost, the final price of completion will come down if FIFA 22 players use fodder from their collection.

What is the Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC?

Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC is the latest player item SBC from the ongoing Versus promo. The SBC is a non-repeatable SBC which limits the SBC to only one completion for all FIFA 22 players. Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC is live for a week, so FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players must hurry if they want to obtain the special player item.

Review of Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Dries Mertens Versus player pick SBC lets FIFA 22 players choose between the Fire and Ice variants of the same footballer. While both the variants are 86 rated and CF by position, the Fire variant is once again the better pick.

𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 @FUTWIZ



Which one is better Fire or Ice? 🔥🧊



84 and 85 rated squad required



futwiz.com/en/fifa22/squa…



#FIFA22 #FUT Dries Mertens Versus SBC🇧🇪Which one is better Fire or Ice? 🔥🧊84 and 85 rated squad required Dries Mertens Versus SBC🇧🇪Which one is better Fire or Ice? 🔥🧊84 and 85 rated squad requiredfutwiz.com/en/fifa22/squa…#FIFA22 #FUT https://t.co/nkMj2G0AQW

Also Read Article Continues below

Both the variants have an 86 Pace which makes the item great for the current FIFA 22 meta. The two variants also have the same 90 Dribbling. But the fire variant's 87 Shooting at the cost of 82 Passing is a trade that FIFA 22 players should be willing to make.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar