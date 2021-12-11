FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Christian Pulisic Versus Player Pick in FUT 22

FIFA 22's latest promo Versus is out, and the first player item SBC is here for every FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player. The SBC features an interesting Versus player item pick of Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

After a slow start, SBCs seems to have finally started to pick up in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. With the new promo out, it's always exciting to have a player item SBC from the same promo simultaneously.

Although FIFA 22 players will be able to obtain the Fire Versus player items in the pack, there is no guarantee of obtaining one even if a player spends heavily. By doing the SBC instead, there is a sort of guarantee that the FIFA 22 player will definitely get a player item from the Versus promo for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Christian Pulisic Versus Player Pick for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Christian Pulisic Versus Player Pick SBC tasks:

Tactical Emulation

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

In the initial phase, Christian Pulisic Versus Player Pick SBC has a cost of completion set at 146000 coins. Given the ratings on the cards, there could be a possible scenario of inflation. Final costs will also come down depending on the usage of existing fodder from the player's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team collection.

Review of Christian Pulisic Versus Player Pick SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completing the SBC, every FIFA 22 player will be able to choose 1 of the 2 versions of Christian Pulisic's Versus card. Both cards have 87 rating and have a base position as LW. The two player items look absolutely insane with 93 Pace and 90 Shooting.

The author's recommendation would be to go for the Fire variant (the one on the left in the tweet above), which has a greater Shooting of 83 at the cost of lesser Passing which is rarely an issue in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta. Additionally, the fire variant also has a 5* weak foot making the player item adept with both feet in FIFA 22.

