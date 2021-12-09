FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the Winning Strategy SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has continued with its release of single-task SBCs for Ultimate Team belonging to the TOTGS promo, and the latest one that dropped on December 8 goes by the name of Winning Strategy.

After a momentary debacle, FIFA 22 seems to have picked up in December from where they left off last month. November was a gold mine for single-task SBCs that belonged to the Rulebreakers and Numbers Up promo.

Single-task SBCs are essential for the longevity of the game. Player items SBCs may drop better rewards, but they cost way more as well. This prices out beginner players in FIFA 22 who cannot complete such SBCs. These single-task SBCs provide beginners with wonderful opportunities to improve their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads without the need to break the bank.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winning Strategy SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Winning Strategy SBC

Clubs: Min 6

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, the Winning Strategy SBC seems to have a cost of completion of around 6000 coins when completed from scratch. The final price will be reduced further based on the amount of existing fodder being used while completing the SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What is Winning Strategy SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The Winning Strategy SBC is a single-task SBC belonging to the TOTGS promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It is a non-repeatable SBC, so every FIFA 22 player can complete it only once. Those players planning to do the SBC must finish it quickly for the Winning Strategy SBC is live in FIFA 22 for less than 48 hours.

Review of the Winning Strategy SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports seems to be moving two steps forward and one step back. There have been decent single-task SBCs in December. Sadly, the Winning Strategy SBC is not one of those. It rewards every FIFA 22 player with one Small Rare Players Pack. Even for a cheap SBC, the reward is very mediocre and reduces the utility of the Winning Strategy SBC.

The Winning Strategy SBC is a below-par single-task SBC, and FIFA 22 players should save their hard-earned FUT coins for better utilization in the future.

