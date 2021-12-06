FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Mini Release revealed for Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) in FUT 22

All's not dull about the content released in FIFA 22 on December 5, as players can get their hands on four new player items that have been revealed as part of a mini release from the TOTGS promo.

The TOTGS promo has been well received by players since it was introduced in the game a couple of days back. The TOTGS promo features special player items from footballers who have been the best of the lot in the group stages of the current edition of the Champions League.

These items have boosted stats compared to their base variants. Some have received permanent upgrades based on their excellent performances in this year's Champions League. However, the added stats come at a cost as the TOTGS cards have a very low chance of packing in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Full list of mini reveals of TOTGS promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

On December 5, FIFA 22 added four more player items to the already revealed list of TOTGS items. The items are:

Karl Toko Ekambi LM 84

Antony RW 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 89

Bruno Fernandes CAM 90

Review of the Mini Release

Overall, all four TOTGS items are great. This release will be great news, particularly for those FIFA 22 players who run Premier League squad. Both Premier League items not only have high overalls, but they have extremely pro-meta stats as well.

Full list of TOTGS items in FIFA 22

With these four additions included, these are all the TOTGS player items currently present in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team which are obtainable from packs:

Erik Botheim ST 83

Karl Toko Ekambi LM 84

Said Benrahma CAM 85

Tiago Djalo CB 85

Vinicius Jr. LW 86

Antony RW 86

Andreas Christensen CB 87

Federico Chiesa RW 87

Christopher Nkunku RF 88

Leroy Sane LM 88

Marquinhos CB 89

Trent Alexander-Arnold RB 89

Joao Cancelo LB 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 90

Bruno Fernandes CAM 90

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 92

Mohamed Salah RW 92

Robert Lewandowski ST 93

What is the TOTGS promo?

The Team of the Group Stage, or TOTGS in short, promo features the best footballers from the group stages of the current Champions League. These player items have boosted stats, permanent upgrades, and lower chances of obtaining one from the pack. Additionally, there are also two other TOTGS player items that can be collected in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by completing their respective SBCs.

