FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Lukas Nmecha TOTGS card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced another player item SBC belonging to the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo, featuring German wonderkid Lukas Nmecha.

The TOTGS promo has been well-received by FIFA 22 players since its release in the game a couple of days back. The promo features player items representing the best footballers from the group stages of the current Champions League season. These items not only have boosted stats compared to their base variants, but they also feature permanent upgrades based on the performances by footballers in real life.

Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC celebrates the Wolfsburg striker's top corner goal against RB Salzburg in the current edition of the Champions League. It's an excellent way for FIFA 22 players to obtain valuable TOTGS player items without having to necessarily depend on luck or spend heavily in the FUT market.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Lukas Nmecha TOTGS card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC:

Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga:

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Although Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC has just been released in FIFA 22, the cost of completion is still being determined. However, any potential cost of completion will be reduced with the use of existing fodder.

What is Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC?

Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC is a set of three tasks that will reward every FIFA 22 player with a TOTGS edition of Lukas Nmecha when they complete the SBC. The SBC is a non-repeatable one and a player will need to complete all three tasks in order to earn the special player item. Players have less than a week to complete the SBC.

Review of Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC

Lukas Nmecha's TOTGS player item is an 87-rated ST card. The card looks extremely pro-meta with 90 Pace and 87 Shooting. The card has a lot of muscle with 87 Physicality and 88 Dribbling. It's a power-packed card and looks like a great card to add to anyone's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad.

However, the SBC is terrible. It's easy to complete with only three tasks but is super-expensive. This is despite the fact that an approximate completion cost is yet to be decided. It's so sad to find a wonderful card, like the Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC, locked in a terrible SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

