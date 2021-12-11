FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Versus Fire Team cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has given its players fresh impetus with the release of a new promo. After much anticipation, the Versus promo is here with the first release of 11 player items belonging to the Fire Team.

December seems to be a great month for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as players have been introduced to the second promo within the first two days. The Versus promo will be in two sets, one of which the Fire team released earlier in the evening. The Ice team will be arriving soon to replace the Fire team player items.

All Fire team player items will be available in FIFA Ultimate Team packs until Monday, 13 December 2021. So FIFA 22 players who have taken a liking to the Fire team items must try their luck.

As an alternative, they can try completing the Versus SBCs and objectives to get a guaranteed versus player item.

Full list of Fire Team Versus player items released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Given below is the full list of player items arriving with the Fire Team:

Alexis Claude-Maurice CAM 84

Kevin Mbabu RB 85

Nico Schulz LM 85

Roberto Pereyra CM 85

Joe Gomez CB 86

Angel Correa ST 86

Adama Traore RW 86

Jules Kounde CB 87

Federico Valverde CM 87

Marcus Rashford LM 88

Gabriel Jesus ST 89

What is the Versus promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The latest promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team features the fiercest matchups and historical rivalries in the form of special player items. These player items will be available in packs in addition to Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. There will be two variants of Versus player items - Ice and Fire.

USMNT Only @usmntonly New Christian Pulisic SBC in FIFA 👀 New Christian Pulisic SBC in FIFA 👀 https://t.co/dwWWkbxeQi

As of 10 December 2021, 11 player items from the Fire team have been made available to FIFA 22 players worldwide. Not only do these special player items have bespoke item designs, but they have also received two unique, permanent upgrades.

Fire team items are available in packs until 13 December 2021, after which they will be replaced by their Ice versions.

Interestingly, the footballers will likely remain the same and the only changes will be in their style of play where certain attributes of their Ice items will be altered from their Fire versions.

Also Read Article Continues below

So not only will FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players compare between the different player items in the Versus promo, they must also judge between the different items of the same footballer as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul