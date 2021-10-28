5 players that you should sign for Barcelona in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FC Barcelona faces a significant number of changes to their squad in FIFA 22. After the departure of Lionel Messi, the club fields a team that is very different from the previous season.
Sergio Aguero (87), Memphis Depay (85), and Luuk De Jong (79) joined FC Barcelona over the summer. However, the squad lacks depth and finds vulnerabilities within the team's structure.
As FIFA 22 Career Mode managers seek player options for Barcelona's rebuild, this article lists five players who should sign for FC Barcelona.
Five signings FC Barcelona need in FIFA 22 Career Mode
5) Alphonso Davies (LB)
Club: Bayern Munich
Value: $67,500,000
Wage: $69,000
OVR: 82
Barcelona has an aging Jordi Alba in the left-back position. Davies offers the immense pace Alba provides and possesses dribbling skills to assist the team in attack. Apart from being the fastest defender in FIFA 22, Davies has a potential of 89, making him one of the best left-backs in the game.
4) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)
Club: Manchester United
Value: $57,000,000
Wage: $135,000
OVR: 83
The right-back position is Barcelona's most vulnerable aspect in FIFA 22. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the perfect choice to replace Sergino Dest (76) and Sergio Roberto (81) for the right-back role. The player combines world-class tackling with abnormal pace to control the right flank in defense and uses the pitch's width to whip in crosses during attack.
3) Presnel Kimpembe (CB)
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Value: $53,500,000
Wage: $105,000
OVR: 83
The Frenchman failed to find a spot in PSG's starting 11, with Marquinhos and Ramos the favorites for the center-half role. Kimpembe is a young center-back with a potential of 87 who can deliver for FC Barcelona consistently in his role alongside countryman Clement Lenglet (81).
2) Mason Mount (CAM)
Club: Chelsea
Value: $69,000,000
Wage: $140,000
OVR: 83
Mason Mount is one of the world's finest young talents, but the player comes for an affordable price at the first season in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Mount comes with a potential of 89 and can be played instead of Philippe Coutinho in attacking midfield.
1) Lautaro Martinez (ST)
Club: Inter Milan
Value: $92,500,000
Wage: $170,000
OVR: 85
FC Barcelona has the presence of Sergio Aguero (87) in attack. However, at 33 years of age, Aguero isn't the striker Career Mode players can rely on throughout the season. 23-year-old Martinez is one of the most potent strikers in Europe and is affordable for Barcelona only at the start of the season. The player has a potential of 89.