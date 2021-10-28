5 players that you should sign for Barcelona in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FC Barcelona faces a significant number of changes to their squad in FIFA 22. After the departure of Lionel Messi, the club fields a team that is very different from the previous season.

Sergio Aguero (87), Memphis Depay (85), and Luuk De Jong (79) joined FC Barcelona over the summer. However, the squad lacks depth and finds vulnerabilities within the team's structure.

As FIFA 22 Career Mode managers seek player options for Barcelona's rebuild, this article lists five players who should sign for FC Barcelona.

Five signings FC Barcelona need in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Alphonso Davies (LB)

Davies is the fastest defender in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Bayern Munich

Value: $67,500,000

Wage: $69,000

OVR: 82

Barcelona has an aging Jordi Alba in the left-back position. Davies offers the immense pace Alba provides and possesses dribbling skills to assist the team in attack. Apart from being the fastest defender in FIFA 22, Davies has a potential of 89, making him one of the best left-backs in the game.

4) Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

Wan-Bissaka's most prominent ability is slide tackling (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester United

Value: $57,000,000

Wage: $135,000

OVR: 83

The right-back position is Barcelona's most vulnerable aspect in FIFA 22. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the perfect choice to replace Sergino Dest (76) and Sergio Roberto (81) for the right-back role. The player combines world-class tackling with abnormal pace to control the right flank in defense and uses the pitch's width to whip in crosses during attack.

3) Presnel Kimpembe (CB)

Kimpembe has a potential of 87 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $53,500,000

Wage: $105,000

OVR: 83

The Frenchman failed to find a spot in PSG's starting 11, with Marquinhos and Ramos the favorites for the center-half role. Kimpembe is a young center-back with a potential of 87 who can deliver for FC Barcelona consistently in his role alongside countryman Clement Lenglet (81).

2) Mason Mount (CAM)

Mount is one of the best young midfielders available in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Chelsea

Value: $69,000,000

Wage: $140,000

OVR: 83

Mason Mount is one of the world's finest young talents, but the player comes for an affordable price at the first season in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Mount comes with a potential of 89 and can be played instead of Philippe Coutinho in attacking midfield.

1) Lautaro Martinez (ST)

Lautaro Martinez is a meta striker in FIFA Ultimate Team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Inter Milan

Value: $92,500,000

Wage: $170,000

OVR: 85

FC Barcelona has the presence of Sergio Aguero (87) in attack. However, at 33 years of age, Aguero isn't the striker Career Mode players can rely on throughout the season. 23-year-old Martinez is one of the most potent strikers in Europe and is affordable for Barcelona only at the start of the season. The player has a potential of 89.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar