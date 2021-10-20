Manchester United vs Chelsea: Which team is better in FIFA 22?

With the release of FIFA 22, EA Sports aimed to refine the gameplay and add the necessary elements to make the game better than its predecessor. For players, the experience of playing with their favorite team is unchanged, as to everyone's liking.

Manchester United and Chelsea are two of the biggest clubs in Premier League history. With both sides having numerous additions to their teams over the summer, let's look at their squads in FIFA 22.

Manchester United FC

Manchester United's default lineup in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Manchester United had a satisfactory season but no silverware to their name in 2020-21. The club has enjoyed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the long-awaited arrival of Jadon Sancho this summer. A surprising addition to the team was World Cup winner Raphael Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a stellar career to his credit. Under his guidance, Manchester United's attack-line features Marcus Rashford (85) and Jadon Sancho (87) on the wings, and Bruno Fernandes (88) as the CAM, playing right behind Ronaldo (91).

Mason Greenwood (78) is a promising talent. The presence of Anthony Martial (81) and Edinson Cavani (85) further strengthens the attack.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Throwback to the last UCL game of Manchester United, When the entire world witnessed another classic show of Cristiano Ronaldo. 🔥 Throwback to the last UCL game of Manchester United, When the entire world witnessed another classic show of Cristiano Ronaldo. 🔥https://t.co/C7DoJ0WKtq

Paul Pogba's (87) passing and long ball abilities paired with Fred's (81) tackles and intercepting prowess make them the ideal pair to run the team's midfield. Donny van de Beek (81), Scott McTominay (80), and Nemanja Matic (79) are available as substitutes in FIFA 22.

Newly acquired Raphael Varane (86) pairs up with club captain Harry Maguire (84) to form the heart of the defense. Luke Shaw (84) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (83) are aggressive fullbacks who share an attacking mentality.

David De Gea (84) is Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper in FIFA 22.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea's default lineup in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chelsea FC emerged as champions of Europe in 2021, defeating English rivals Manchester City in the finals. The Blues have added Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to their roster to help them compete against the top clubs in Europe.

Lukaku (88) has an outstanding presence in the attack. The player's strength, when paired with the pace of Timo Werner (84), forms an attacking duo that FIFA 22 players can only dream of. Kai Havertz (84) and Mason Mount (83) support Lukaku from the wings in default formation. Christian Pulisic (82) and Hakim Ziyech (84) add to the team's overpowered bench of attackers.

Nino @NinoI2x The Ultimate Chelsea Skill Show 2021 The Ultimate Chelsea Skill Show 2021 https://t.co/G6knZtEVOY

N'Golo Kante (90) and Jorginho (85) handle things for the team in the middle of the park. Saul Niguez (82) is a new addition to the team's midfield, accompanied by Mateo Kovacic (83) and Ross Barkley (78) on the bench.

Chelsea features a 5-man defensive backline in FIFA 22 with Thiago Silva (85), Antonio Rudiger (83), and Cesar Azpilicueta (83) as center backs, and Ben Chilwell (82) and Reece James (81) given the freedom to transition into attack as the team's wingbacks.

Edouard Mendy (83) stands as the goalkeeper for Chelsea FC, replacing Kepa.

Verdict

Chelsea FC provides players with sufficient squad density to field different formations, getting suitable outcomes in all of them. The team offers a lot of flexibility in attack with a solid midfield and defense to support their forwards.

Manchester United is a squad that is heavily potent in its attack. Ronaldo's attack with United's swift dribblers is a threat to any defensive structure in FIFA 22.

Despite ratings, FIFA is a game in which players can outperform their superiors with just pure pace. With both sides having a balanced defense and midfield, it comes down to the attack.

While Chelsea has their share of skillful wingers, Havertz, Mount, and Ziyech don't offer much pace when pitted against Luke Shaw or Wan Bissaka. On the other hand, United can break down entire defenses with all of their attackers having substantial pace ratings, Rashford being the quickest (pace: 90).

