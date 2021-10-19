5 funniest FIFA 22 glitches of October 2021

FIFA 22 made its way into the market for all platforms on October 1, 2021. The game features newly added game modes and additional touches in the graphics and gameplay department.

However, FIFA 22 doesn't resonate as a perfect game for much of the game's community. While EA is currently trying to fix the issues they are facing, the internet is getting filled with FIFA 22 glitches and related content. Here are some of the funniest from October 2021.

Five best FIFA 22 glitches of October 2021

5) Goalkeeper glitches have become a daily occurrence

The video shows the best young goalkeeper in the game becoming a victim of FIFA 22's goalkeeping glitch. Donnarumma is seen staring at the ball moving inches away, right in front of him. The keeper is unable to move and helpless.

In a video that surfaced recently, the goalkeeper is seen coming outside the box to clear the ball. A goal is conceded as a result.

Another instance of a goalkeeper glitch shows the keeper diving after the cross was converted into a goal.

4) Not a penalty?

FIFA 22 has its share of issues with penalties as it does with goalkeepers. A myriad of glitches have occurred in this category, similar to the previous.

The video shows Van Dijk charging into Correa for a knee-breaking tackle inside the box. However, after getting hammered, Correa rolls down and gets back on his feet without getting a foul.

Another video of a similar nature shows the goalkeeper stopping the ball carrier in his tracks with his hands. The keeper gets away with the action, having the commentators praise him in the process - "Well, there's a textbook example of how to press the ball."

3) Bad VAR judgement

This time it's not the players but the referees themselves. VAR is a system that monitors matches live for foul and goal-related decisions. FIFA, which itself is a football simulation game, features its version of VAR in FIFA 22.

The video shows the goal crossing the goal line but gets denied by the Goal Decision System in-game. The game registered the attempt as a save by the goalkeeper instead of a clearance attempt by the defender.

To make things funnier, the in-game commentary says, "As you can see, it wasn't even close, was it? No debate about that one." adding on to the player's misery.

2)The flying Frenchman

Presnel Kimpembe is an elite defender from Paris Saint-Germain and one of the best in FIFA 22. However, in this clip, when matched with the pace of Timo Werner, Kimpembe decides to stop defending and skyrocket into space.

The player was missing from the screen and reappeared, landing comfortably on both feet after the goal was conceded. For a moment, the game resembled Mario Kart rather than FIFA 22.

1) Bouncing defender

Kimpembe flying wasn't the only one of its kind that was posted on social media earlier this month. Another out-of-the-world experience featuring Werner surfaced on social media.

The defender in yellow clashes with his teammate and an opponent. While the defender managed to push both of them away, his teammate, funnily enough, bounced into space and made a perfect landing behind them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar