Manchester United vs Liverpool: Which team is better in FIFA 22?

With the arrival of FIFA 22 this month, football enthusiasts have been getting familiar with the latest version of the game, featuring new developments in graphics and gameplay.

The updated squads are a highlight for FIFA every year as players get to experience the latest versions of their favorite team, complete with fresh kits and their current sponsors.

With the Premier League being the pinnacle of domestic club football in Europe, here's a look at two of the top clubs in England, Manchester United and Liverpool and an analysis as to how they fare against each other in FIFA 22.

Who's better in FIFA 22: Manchester United or Liverpool?

Manchester United FC

Manchester United had a relatively satisfactory season in the 2020/21 campaign. The club fought for the Premier League title, finishing 2nd. However, being 12 points behind champions Manchester City, the title race wasn't even close.

Manchester United had a noteworthy season in Europe, reaching the finals of UEFA Europa League. The club, however, lost in penalty shootouts (10-11) with David De Gea, the goalkeeper, failing to convert the deciding penalty kick.

The club decided to strong-arm the squad by indulging in the summer transfer window, procuring some world class players in the process. Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, the long awaited arrival of Jadon Sancho and the acquisition of world class center back Raphael Varane are decisive components of Manchester United's attempt to revive the club and bring back memories of past glories.

Cristiano Ronaldo (93) leads the attack with the support of Marcus Rashford (85) and Jadon Sancho (87) with Bruno Fernandes (88) coming in behind as a CAM. This quadruple squad in attack is the most destructive force in the Premier League. The bench of substitutes show remarkable strength, with Anthony Martial (81), Mason Greenwood (78) and Edinson Cavani (85) available.

A midfield comprising of Paul Pogba (87) and Fred (81) act as a double-pivot, with their notable substitution options being Donny van de Beek (81), Scott McTominay (80) and Nemanja Matic (79).

Manchester United possess a stellar defense-line with captain Harry Maguire (83) and Raphael Varane (86) forming a center back partnership. Victor Lindelof (80) and Eric Bailly (79) from the substitutes are also capable of starting for the team.

Luke Shaw (84) and Aaron Wan Bissaka (83) are crucial to Manchester United's play in FIFA 22. The fullbacks are aggressive in attack and potent in defense. Alex Telles (82) and Diogo Dalot (76) are also available to the team.

Long-standing goalkeeper David De Gea (84) continues to be United's first choice for a goalkeeper in FIFA 22.

Liverpool FC

Liverpool after their win against Atletico in the UCL (Image via Twitter / @VirgilvDijk)

Liverpool had a disappointing season overall, losing their leading defender to an injury and failing to bring home a piece of silverware as a result.

Finishing 3rd in the 2020-21 season of the Premier League wasn't a particularly satisfying result for Klopp's side after lifting the trophy in 2020. Liverpool have made just one addition to their squad since, with the arrival of centre-back Ibrahima Konate (78) from RB Leipzig.

The spotlight of Liverpool's attack are the club's wingers Sadio Mane (89) and Mo Salah (89). The players have exemplary stats in Dribbling and Pace. Paired with the likes of Robert Firminio (85) in the centre-forward position, Liverpool possess an attack that can contest any team in FIFA 22. Diogo Jota (82), Divock Origi (78) and Takumi Minamino (76) are the team's options on the bench.

Fabinho (86), Thiago (86) and Henderson (84) control the team's midfield. Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain (79), James Milner (79) and Naby Keita (80) are the other midfielders available on the bench.

Virgil Van Dijk (89) emerged as the highest rated defender in FIFA 22. Joel Matip (83), Joe Gomez (82) and Ibrahima Konate (78) are options for players to allot as Van Dijk's centre-half partner in FIFA 22.

Andy Robertson (87) and Trent Alexander Arnold (87) are among FIFA 22's 5 highest rated defenders and play as fullbacks for Liverpool FC.

Alisson (89) is the team's first choice to guard the post with Loris Karius (75) as his stand-in.

Despite the addition of Ronaldo to the team, Manchester United look bleak in the middle of the park. Fred doesn't offer the team much in terms of attacking support and Nemanja Matic doesn't offer great pace, leaving Pogba without a suitable partner in midfield in FIFA 22.

Ronaldo, Sancho and Rashford are an amazing presence in attack. But high-paced wingers with enhanced dribbling ability like Salah and Mane are superior in attack in FIFA 22 and hence more likely to emerge as winners. Liverpool also possess a stronger backline with defenders who are actively involved in attack as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi