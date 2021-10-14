Top 5 most shocking FIFA 22 player ratings

Every edition of FIFA is sure to come with its own box of surprises. Likewise, FIFA 22 features one too many players who have been rated imprecisely by EA Sports. A lot of players and fans alike have expressed their concerns with EA’s ratings on social media. This article will guide readers through the 5 most shocking player ratings in FIFA 22.

5 Most surprising FIFA 22 Player Ratings

5) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool/England)

Squawka Football @Squawka Trent Alexander-Arnold's crosses for Liverpool vs. Burnley:◎ 1/21 in total

FIFA 22 : 87

FIFA 21: 87

Alexander Arnold carries his prowess of accurate long balls in FIFA 22, similar to real life. However, over the 2020/21 season in the Premier League, Trent has shown a considerable dip in form from the previous season, showing a drastic fall in terms of clearances and accurate crosses delivered.

Can’t fail to mention that Liverpool went trophyless the entire season, with his national side also failing to find any silverware. This would suggest a definite drop in his FIFA 22 ratings. EA Sports, however, disagreed, as they maintained his FIFA 21 rating of 87.

4) Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/Spain)

FIFA 22: 88

FIFA21: 89

Former Real Madrid captain joined French champions PSG for a free transfer over the summer. The 35 year-old centre-back receives a rating of 88, which is 1 rating less than the previous year and the same as FIFA 20. However, this is still an insufficient reduction in his ratings, considering the defender has been injured for the majority of the season.

He played 20 matches less in La Liga in 2020/21 than in 2019/20. Even after his move to PSG, Ramos finds himself in recovery due to injuries. His irregularity of appearances has caused a dip in his defensive stats as well. FIFA 22, however, ranks him as the 2nd best defender in the world.

3)Casemiro (Real Madrid/Brazil)

FIFA 22: 89

FIFA 21: 89

The top 3 midfielders in FIFA 22 are Kevin De Bruyne, N’Golo Kante and Joshua Kimmich. The 4th spot, astonishingly, goes to Casemiro, Real Madrid’s primary aggressor. Limited to his position as a defensive midfielder, Casemiro doesn’t necessarily contribute to the team as much as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, or Marco Verratti, all of whom are rated less than Casemiro. Along with striker Karim Benzema, Casemiro is the highest rated player for Los Blancos.

2) Jack Grealish (Manchester City/England)

FIFA 22: 84

FIFA 21: 80

It is fair to assume that a $140 million transfer fee can secure a good FIFA rating. However it isn’t so for Jack Grealish. After having 17 goal involvements with Aston Villa over the past season, Grealish turned out to be an experienced dribbler fit for the standards of Premier League champions Manchester City.

However, FIFA 22 puts him behind quite a few of his competitors. This includes 10 of his current teammates as well, including Bernardo Silva (86) who had half the goal involvements as Grealish last season.

1) Patrick Bamford (Leeds United/England)

FIFA 22: 78

FIFA 21: 71

One of Premier League’s elite striker gets a 7 point boost in their FIFA 21 rankings in FIFA 22. However, a 78 rated card still doesn’t put Patrick Bamford in the right spot.

The Englishman netted 17 goals on his return to the Premier League with Leeds United, and assisted in 7. Despite having more goal involvements for their club than Salah or Bruno Fernandes, Bamford struggles to enter the 80s range. He has already publicly expressed his displeasure over the ratings.

