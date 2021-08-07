5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions in the 2021-22 season

After a summer that has offered plenty of drama on and off the field, we are set to welcome club football again. Two of Europe's top five leagues, the Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, are kicking off this weekend. The Premier League and La Liga will follow in the August 14-15 weekend.

Several clubs have improved their squads this summer, making lucrative deals in the transfer market. Manchester United have hogged plenty of headlines, finally landing Jadon Sancho after a year's pursuit and a quality center back in Raphael Varane. But their cross-city rivals have dominated the headlines in the last few days, especially with the signing of Jack Grealish.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋



We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

While clubs such as United and City have splurged, many clubs have made use of free transfers and loans. There are other teams who are seemingly content to wait and make moves for players whose contracts run out next summer. The financial ramifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic are bound to be felt for a few more years.

Many clubs have also adopted a new route that seemingly follows in with the fluid nature of modern football. That has seen players move from their preferred positions to one that better suits the team. Kevin de Bruyne operating as a false 9 last season is one such example.

This trend is expected to continue in the 2021-22 season as well. On that note, here's a look at the top five players who could impress while playing in unfamiliar positions:

#5 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's career at Liverpool has been underwhelming to date. The Englishman has played 104 matches for Liverpool since joining in 2017, but has struggled to get into the first XI due to injuries.

For the 2021-22 season, the Reds' preferred midfield three is likely to consist of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alacantara and Fabinho. The Ox is likely to serve as a rotational option, but he could also operate as a false 9.

Last season, Roberto Firmino struggled to assert his dominance in games as a supporting striker for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. The Brazilian was sluggish, but continued to play due to a lack of chemistry between the front three when Diogo Jota played instead of Firmino.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain can keep himself fit this season, he could be a potential replacement for Firmino. The Englishman's off-the-ball movement has been excellent at times, while his work rate has been reasonably good as well.

Still only 27, this might be Oxlade-Chamberlain's best chance to impress at Liverpool after an injury-ravaged four years.

#4 Sergino Dest | Barcelona

Sergino Dest

Barcelona are a club in turmoil, but Sergino Dest is one of the few bright spots to have emerged in the last year. The American right-back impressed during the 2020-21 season, and is only expected to improve in the upcoming campaign.

Dest will face more competition this time around, though, with the Blaugrana signing Emerson Royal. The Brazilian is a fabulous right-back who offers a bit more stability in defence than Dest, who often prefers going on marauding forward runs. It is also worth noting that Barcelona still don't have a backup for left-back Jordi Alba. Given their horrendous financial situation, they are unlikely to purchase one this summer.

Alejandro Balde, a promising youngster from La Masia, has been heralded as an Alba backup by many. But with the youngster being just 18, Dest could be used as a makeshift left-back in case of injuries or suspensions.

Given his pace and dribbling ability, the American is likely to impress even if played out of his usual position.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav