Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Which team is better in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 has received the community's approval since the game's release on October 1, 2021. Players worldwide are excited to try out the updated version of their favorite team with EA Sports' added touches in the gameplay and graphics department.

A fan-favorite among the matchups in Kick-Off Mode for players is the iconic El Clásico. Spanish sides FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF have a history dating to 1902. Both sides compete twice every year in the domestic league. If the fans are fortunate, they will see their favorite teams battle it out in the latter stages of the domestic cup or European competitions.

FIFA 22, keeping up with the game's predecessors, has managed to satisfy fans of both sides. Both clubs have experienced a rather unsatisfactory season, with Real Madrid not adding any silverware to their cabinet and Barcelona lifting only their domestic cup - the Copa Del Rey. This article compares the Spanish titans against each other concerning the newly released FIFA 22.

Who's better in FIFA 22: Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Real Madrid

ATT: 83

MID: 86

DEF: 83

Real Madrid CF is a historic team, to start with. Despite losing their star man Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, Real Madrid continues to be a dominant club in Europe. Active participation in the transfer market helped the club in its revival. With the acquisitions of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, and Eduardo Camavinga in the recent transfer windows, Real Madrid has a squad that can compete with the top clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid plays a 4-3-3 lineup in FIFA 22 with French striker Karim Benzema (89) as their false 9. On either side of Benzema play Eden Hazard (85) and Rodrygo (79). Madrid has an amazing bench to choose from in FIFA 22, with Gareth Bale (82), Vinicius Junior (80), Lucas Vazquez (81), Luka Jovic (79), Marco Asensio (83) and Mariano Diaz (75).

Madrid's most potent component is their midfield. A collective of Toni Kroos (88), Casemiro (89), and Luka Modric (87) make up the team's midfield. The experienced trio has led the team to countless victories over the years. Federico Valverde (83), Eduardo Camavinga (78), Isco (82) and Dani Ceballos (77) are the avilable options on the bench in FIFA 22.

The club has witnessed a significant change in its defensive line this season. Club captain Sergio Ramos (88) bid farewell to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Another unexpected departure involved Raphael Varane (86) switching over to Premier League contender Manchester United.

Real Madrid's current defense includes Ferlan Mendy (83), David Alaba (84), Eder Militao (82), and Dani Carvajal (85) as starters. The substitutes list includes Marcelo (80) and "Nacho" Fernandez (81).

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (89) guards the post with Andriy Lunin (74) as his stand-in.

FC Barcelona

ATT: 85

MID: 84

DEF: 80

2020-21 turned out to be a brutal campaign for FC Barcelona. The unexpected departure of club legend Lionel Messi impacted football globally. In the 2020-21 season alone, Messi contributed to 45.88% of Barcelona's La Liga goals with 30 goals and 9 assists. His absence from the squad without an adequate replacement is the reality FC Barcelona had to face.

Barcelona lacks the 93 rated Messi card in the game, but the team can put on satisfactory performance for FIFA 22 players. Barcelona play with their standard 4-3-3 (Holding) formation in FIFA 22. Despite the player's prolonged recovery from injury since his arrival at the club, Sergio Aguero (87) leads FC Barcelona's attack. Aguero is the team's highest-rated player, a title he shares with Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Supporting the players on the wings are Memphis Depay (85) and Ousmane Dembele (83), with Ansu Fati (76), Martin Braithwaite (77), and Luuk De Jong (79) on the bench. De Jong, Depay, and Aguero are the club's most recent transfers.

FC Barcelona's midfield remains the same from the previous season, with Pedri boosting ratings into becoming one of FIFA 22's best wonderkids with a potential of 91. Sergio Busquets (86) is the holding defender, while Pedri (81) and Frenkie De Jong (87) support him. Additional options include Philippe Coutinho (82) and Riqui Puig (76).

The defensive line comprises Gerard Pique (84) and Clement Lenglet (82), with Samuel Umtiti (80) and Eric Garcia (77) on the bench as center-back options. Jordi Alba (86) and Sergino Dest (76) are the starting fullbacks, with Sergio Roberto (81) and Oscar Mingueza (75) on the bench in FIFA 22.

Barcelona has one of the highest-rated keepers in FIFA 22 - Marc Andre Ter Stegen (90) with Neto (82) on the bench.

Although FC Barcelona has a squad worth competing with, the team fails to find chemistry in their attack with the newly instated players appearing out of position. On the other hand, Real Madrid finds stability in their attack with their experienced players like Hazard and Benzema, paired with their promising young wingers. Density in the squad with options in every position also puts Real Madrid one step above Barcelona in their FIFA 22 squad.

