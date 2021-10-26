Top 5 fastest players in FIFA 22 based on sprint speed

FIFA 22 takes a step ahead of its predecessors by introducing new features in the gameplay. With the introduction of explosive sprint, players can now make use of their quick players and effectively cut past their opponents.
Due to this, players with a good sprint speed in FIFA 22 will have an added advantage. With the options that FIFA has, players have a wide range of players to choose from in every position in terms of player speed. This article takes a look at the top five sprinters in FIFA 22.
Top five fastest sprinters in FIFA 22
5) Vinicius Junior (LW)
Club: Real Madrid CF
Sprint Speed: 95
OVR: 80
The speedy winger is one of Brazil's most talented youngsters. Vinicius starts at LW for Real Madrid ahead of Eden Hazard in FIFA 22 and boasts a pace of 95. The 94-agility and 89-dribbling are impressive stats for the 21-year-old.
4) Achraf Hakimi (RB)
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Sprint Speed: 95
OVR: 85
The former Real Madrid defender graces the right side of the field behind Lionel Messi with a sprint speed and acceleration of 95 each. An all-rounder, Hakimi is equally effective in defense and attack in FIFA 22.
3) Adama Traore (RW)
Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sprint Speed: 96
OVR: 78
Traore is feared all across the Premier League for his robust physique and ability to push the ball ahead and charge ahead of defense lines. The player's speed had manager Pep Guardiola saying, "It’s almost impossible. Nobody can handle this pace.”
2) Alphonso Davies (LB)
Club: Bayern Munich
Sprint Speed: 96
OVR: 82
Alphonso Davies is the fastest defender in FIFA 22 with a sprint speed and acceleration of 96 each. The Canadian is excellent in defense and provides a dynamic presence on the wings in attack.
1) Kylian Mbappe (ST)
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Sprint Speed: 97
OVR: 91
The golden boy of France is capable of taking on whole defenses and emerging unscathed while scoring goals in the process. Mbappe is the fastest player in FIFA 22, with an acceleration and sprint speed of 97.