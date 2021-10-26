Top 5 fastest players in FIFA 22 based on sprint speed

FIFA 22 takes a step ahead of its predecessors by introducing new features in the gameplay. With the introduction of explosive sprint, players can now make use of their quick players and effectively cut past their opponents.

Due to this, players with a good sprint speed in FIFA 22 will have an added advantage. With the options that FIFA has, players have a wide range of players to choose from in every position in terms of player speed. This article takes a look at the top five sprinters in FIFA 22.

Top five fastest sprinters in FIFA 22

5) Vinicius Junior (LW)

viva laliga @LaligaViva The pass from Casemiro 🤝🏿 and the finish from Vinícius Jr. Such wonderful pace and composed finish from the Brazilian 🏍️ The pass from Casemiro 🤝🏿 and the finish from Vinícius Jr. Such wonderful pace and composed finish from the Brazilian 🏍️ https://t.co/BIkkdXQ7sS

Club: Real Madrid CF

Sprint Speed: 95

OVR: 80

The speedy winger is one of Brazil's most talented youngsters. Vinicius starts at LW for Real Madrid ahead of Eden Hazard in FIFA 22 and boasts a pace of 95. The 94-agility and 89-dribbling are impressive stats for the 21-year-old.

4) Achraf Hakimi (RB)

PSGINT @PSGINT_ Hakimi Pace⚡ in the 90th minute Hakimi Pace⚡ in the 90th minute https://t.co/ioqnPtry6U

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Sprint Speed: 95

OVR: 85

The former Real Madrid defender graces the right side of the field behind Lionel Messi with a sprint speed and acceleration of 95 each. An all-rounder, Hakimi is equally effective in defense and attack in FIFA 22.

3) Adama Traore (RW)

Goal @goal Why has Adama Traore been called up to the Spain squad? 🇪🇸 Because Adama Traore can do things like this 💪 Why has Adama Traore been called up to the Spain squad? 🇪🇸 Because Adama Traore can do things like this 💪 https://t.co/ANJwl1yPt2

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sprint Speed: 96

OVR: 78

Traore is feared all across the Premier League for his robust physique and ability to push the ball ahead and charge ahead of defense lines. The player's speed had manager Pep Guardiola saying, "It’s almost impossible. Nobody can handle this pace.”

2) Alphonso Davies (LB)

Club: Bayern Munich

Sprint Speed: 96

OVR: 82

Alphonso Davies is the fastest defender in FIFA 22 with a sprint speed and acceleration of 96 each. The Canadian is excellent in defense and provides a dynamic presence on the wings in attack.

1) Kylian Mbappe (ST)

X. @Mbappeuxx Blessing your timeline with this solo Mbappe goal.

https://t.co/3VzW0ljAyx

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Sprint Speed: 97

OVR: 91

The golden boy of France is capable of taking on whole defenses and emerging unscathed while scoring goals in the process. Mbappe is the fastest player in FIFA 22, with an acceleration and sprint speed of 97.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar