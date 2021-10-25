5 budget right-wingers (RW) players can sign instead of Lionel Messi on FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 features improved gameplay that promotes the use of quick-footed players in attacking roles. The game's audience has an eye for talent, with each edition of FIFA having its own set of highly promising players.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest talents ever witnessed in football. He made his first feature of the series in FIFA 06, with an overall rating of 78. The Argentine showed promising performance in the game, having the essential acceleration (87) and dribbling (88) to excel in the CAM role that he initially played.

In the summer of 2021, football fans witnessed Leo Messi move out of Barcelona to join former teammate Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. While the former has not attempted to fill his shoes, FIFA 22 players can make the appropriate changes by signing the ideal replacement for the veteran.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: Five great budget right-wingers (RW)

5) Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais)

Cherki is one of the most renowned young talents among FIFA 22 players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $8,000,000

Wage: $11,000

Potential: 73-88

Rayan Cherki is a talent in the making and a necessary purchase for players in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Although starting at an overall of 73, Cherki has the potential to be an 88-rated player.

He can be an implemental part of the team from both wings. Cherki's attacking attributes exceed his overall ratings by a mile, with the notable ones being agility (84), balance (83), and shot power (76).

The Frenchman flaunts innate dribbling (84) qualities, with 5-star ratings in skill moves and weak foot.

4) Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Hudson-Odoi is a highly demanded player in FIFA 22 Career Mode(Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $27,500,000

Wage: $85,000

Potential: 77-87

The English winger is one of the Premier League's most talented youngsters. The 20-year-old has featured for Chelsea in over 100 matches since debuting in the 2017-18 season. Hudson-Odoi is also England's youngest ever debutant in a competitive game.

The youngster is a swift winger known for his explosive pace and dribbling qualities, with the ability to handle 1v1 situations reasonably well. He packs an acceleration of 87 along with 85-rated agility and 74-rated passing. The winger is excellent on both flanks, with equally good shooting and crossing abilities.

3) Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven)

Young winger Madueke is an exciting prospect in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $27,000,000

Wage: $12,500

Potential: 77-88

Madueke moved from Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy to Dutch side PSV, for whom he debuted in 2019. Although an attacking midfielder, he is an incredible right-winger on FIFA 22, thanks to the player's attributes.

The combination of exceptional pace (90) and dribbling attributes (83) create the perfect winger in FIFA 22. The 19-year old's 4-stars in skill moves and weak foot are additional qualities that prove helpful in the position.

2) Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennais)

Doku is the fastest budget option on the wings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $27,000,000

Wage: $33,500

Potential: 77-88

Jeremy Doku is a sensational youngster who had his breakout in 2020, debuting for Belgium in the UEFA Nations League. He went on to score in the next match, after which the winger secured a move to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

The spotlight on this youngster is the astounding movement that he offers on the field. FIFA 22 abundantly provides Doku with 95-agility, 94-acceleration, and 90-sprint speed. The player's dribbling attributes (83) and 4-star skill moves are vital components for wingers in the game.

1) Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Greenwood has the potential to be the highest rated RW in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $36,000,000

Wage: $66,000

Potential: 78-89

Boasting a weak foot rating of 5 stars, Mason Greenwood is an adept goalscorer with the ability to excel in any role in the front three positions. Initially a midfielder, the youngster has proven effective in various roles, primarily as a right-winger and occasionally a striker for Manchester United.

Greenwood has one of the best potentials in FIFA 22. Despite an overall of 78, the 20-year-old starts ahead of Jadon Sancho (87) in real life. The youngster has drawn comparisons with Dutch legend Robin Van Persie with respect to his play style and is one of the most promising right-wingers in FIFA 22.

