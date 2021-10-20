5 underrated players that have good finishing in FIFA 22

Finishing in FIFA 22 is a player's in-game attribute that impacts a player's ability to convert an opportunity into a goal. The higher the rating, the better is the player's chance of scoring. Essentially, finishing is the final touch that decides matches and is a crucial attribute required in attackers.

The best forwards in the world are notably the best finishers as well, in FIFA 22. Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland feature as the game's best finishers.

While only certain clubs in the game have the financial luxury to afford a top forward, a few players with considerable finishing skills go unnoticed by FIFA 22 players. This article enlists five skilled forwards with underrated finishing skills in FIFA 22.

Players should consider these underrated finishers in FIFA 22

5) Andre Silva (Portugal)

Goal @goal All Andre Silva's Bundesliga goals this season 😎 All Andre Silva's Bundesliga goals this season 😎https://t.co/8cJ5K6x4l7

Club: RB Leipzig

Finishing: 87

OVR: 84

Last season, the 25-year-old striker made a sensational debut for RB Leipzig, scoring 28 league goals in 32 appearances. Silva comes in with good shooting and dribbling attributes in FIFA 22, with his finishing ability as his highlight.

In Career Mode, Silva is a player who can score the top goals for the team and help players to victory. However, with only a potential of 85, Silva isn't the most popular target-man for players. The striker's finishing makes him an underrated choice for FIFA 22 players to lead their attack.

4) Andrej Kramaric (Croatia)

Club: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Finishing: 87

OVR: 83

A prolific goalscorer since his youth, Andrej Kramaric has been a rare pick for a forward among FIFA 22 players. The 30-year old Croatian striker has an average pace with good physicals.

But while the player is packed with actual shooting and dribbling attributes, Kramaric's finishing is his most impressive attribute. The player's penalties rating of 91 makes him a reliable choice to confirm a goal from the penalty spot. The striker also has a 4-star weak-foot and skill move.

Kramaric doesn't have increasing potential in FIFA 22. The player's price range aligns with his abilities and can be an excellent addition to the team for one or two good seasons in Career Mode.

3) Duván Zapata (Colombia)

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Zapata is the FIRST EVER Colombian to reach 100 goals in Serie A 🇨🇴🇮🇹📊 stat via Opta Zapata is the FIRST EVER Colombian to reach 100 goals in Serie A 🇨🇴🇮🇹📊 stat via Opta https://t.co/kB1vDBhC6N

Club: Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta BC)

Finishing: 88

OVR: 83

The Columbian striker spent much of the last decade performing for different clubs across Serie A. 30-year old Zapata is an integral part of Atalanta's attack. (Belgamo Calcio in FIFA 22 due to licensing issues)

Zapata's pace and shooting ratings are adequate for a striker, with the player's Strength (93) and finishing (88) coming off as the striker's strong suit. A 4-star weak-foot adds to the player's qualities.

With Zapata having zero potential to grow in ratings, the player is often overlooked by FIFA 22 players while searching for a striker.

2) Gerard Moreno (Spain)

Club: Villareal CF

Finishing: 89

OVR: 86

Despite an overall rating of 86, Gerard Moreno is often overlooked by players in FIFA 22. Moreno finished his 2020/21 season with his Spanish side scoring 23 goals in La Liga, on par with Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Luis Suarez of Atletico Madrid.

FIFA won't allow much progress for the 29-year old in-game, with the player having stagnant potential in Career Mode. Moreno has a 4-star weak-foot and satisfactory ratings in pace and physicals. However, the player's highlight is his impressive dribbling (86) and finishing (89) attributes, making him an elite striker fit for any squad.

1) Iago Aspas (Spain)

Club: RC Celta de Vigo

Finishing: 89

OVR: 84

The Spanish striker is a club legend for his La Liga side, representing them since his days at the youth academy. The veteran has a tally of 22 in a single La Liga season to his name as his best achievement for the club, scoring 14 in the 2020/21 season.

At 34, Aspas has attributes superior to his age, with the agility of 90 and sprint speed of 86. Paired with a finishing of 89 makes this player a menacing presence in the attack for FIFA 22 players. Aspas also has a weak-foot rated four stars and a high work rate in attack and defense.

The player's potential starts to decrease after two seasons, but the performance obtained for the corresponding value makes this player one of the most underrated strikers in FIFA 22

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen