5 budget wonderkids that can be signed on loan in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22's Career Mode offers players an array of options when it comes to spending the team's transfer budget. However, lower league clubs don't really have the option to sign any player they want.

With a limited budget, players often have to rely on free transfers and loan signings for a momentary boost to the squad. Here's a look at 5 wonderkids available on a budget-friendly loan for FIFA 22 players at the start of their Career Mode.

FIFA 22: 5 wonderkids players need to sign on loan

5) Folarin Balogun (ST)

Balogun is a young talent playing out of Arsenal (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Arsenal FC

Wage: $14,500

OVR: 64

The 20-year old striker joined Arsenal at the incredibly young age of just 8 years old and has represented his club in two matches so far.

The player's most impressive attribute is his pace rating, with 76-acceleration and sprint speed of 72. Balogun's 72-rated agility, when paired with his 4-star weak foot, makes him an effective option on the wings as well.

4) Beñat Prados (CM)

This central midfielder has a potential of 77 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Athletic Club

Wage: $6,200

OVR: 66

20-year old Spanish midfielder Benat Prados is the most capable midfielder from FIFA 22's loan-listed players. Although a member of Athletic Bilbao's reserve team in the Spanish 3rd division, Prados represents the first team in FIFA 22.

Prados' most notable attributes are the qualities that guide him in midfield - agility (75), balance (74) and ball control (73). The player can also support the team in attack, with his 72-rated shooting and 66 finishing.

3) Joan Garcia (GK)

Garcia is a skilled young keeper that FIFA 22 players will like (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: RCD Espanyol

Wage: $3,500

OVR: 67

Joan Garcia is a 20-year old Spanish goalkeeper currently representing Espanyol's reserve side in the 4th division of Spanish football. The player is the best option for a goalkeeper from the loan-list of players in FIFA 22.

Garcia has decent individual statistics, with 67 in GK reflexes and handling and 66-rating in diving. The player can be developed to a potential overall rating of 83.

2) Ragnar Ache (ST)

Ragnar Ache is a tempting option in attack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Wage: $12, 000

OVR: 68

The young German striker is an ideal addition to players who require a target man in their squad. Ache has the strength (75) to play with his back to the defenders.

The player's attributes in jumping (86) and heading accuracy (77) makes him a threatening entity inside the 6-yard box. With pace (81) superior to his overalls, Ache fits the description for a perfect budget striker.

1) Strahinja Pavlovic (CB)

Strahinja Pavlovic is the highest rated loan listed defender (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: AS Monaco

Wage: $15, 500

OVR: 69

Strahinja Pavlovic is a Serbian center back who represents AS Monaco in Ligue 1. At 20 years of age, Pavlovic has already represented his senior national side a total of 13 times.

In real life, Pavlovic is known for his physique and aggressive defensive style. The player's most notable attributes are his strength (81) and aggression (72), with 68 in defending, to make him a suitable loan option for players in FIFA 22.

Edited by Danyal Arabi