Arsenal vs Tottenham: Which team is better in FIFA 22?

FIFA 22 is out worldwide for gamers and football fans alike to enjoy. With the most recent transfer updates added to the game, FIFA 22 offers a complete experience for players. A typical target for FIFA players in multiplayer is Kick-Off Mode, where players can select a club and compete against live opponents or AI.

Popularly known as the "North London Derby", it is a century-old rivalry between Premier League sides Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC. A fan favorite to watch, the rivalry is also an exciting matchup on FIFA 22. This article examines both sides in an attempt to determine the strongest team.

Which North London club rules supremacy over the other?

Arsenal FC

The Gunners are one of the most respected clubs in Europe, with a rich history to cherish. Arsenal has not found much success recently in reviving the club's past glory.

The club made a few acquisitions over the summer transfer window while increasing the involvement of its youth players. Finishing 8th in the Premier League, Arsenal failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in over 26 years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85) is their sole striker in FIFA 22, with Alexandre Lacazette (82) as his substitute. Nicolas Pepe (81) and youngster Bukaya Saka (80) play on the wings, with the newly purchased Martin Ødegaard (82) playing as a CAM. Youngsters Gabriel Martinelli (76) and Emile Smith-Rowe (76) are available as substitutes.

Arsenal plays a double pivot in midfield with Granit Xhaka (79) and Thomas Partey (83) with Ainsley Maitland-Niles (75) and Mohamed Elneny (77) on the bench.

afcstuff @afcstuff

Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season:8 matches3 wins2 draws3 losses7 goals scored12 goals conceded-5 goal difference12th place #afc

12th place#afc https://t.co/FuI78bL2MP

Arsenal's defense-line is the team's most disarranged aspect in FIFA 22. Youngster Kieran Tierney (80) has solidified his spot as a left-back, with Gabriel (79) and the newly acquired Ben White (76) forming the center-back partnership.

The recently acquired Takehiro Tomiyasu (75) is the team's first-choice right-back role. Pablo Mari (76) and Rob Holding (77) are extra center-back options, whereas Nuno Tavares (70), Sead Kolasinac (75), Calum Chambers (75), and Cedric Soares (76) are extra fullback options.

In FIFA 22, Bernd Leno (83) starts on goal with the newly acquired Aaron Ramsdale (75) as his stand-in.

Tottenham Hotspur FC

Kane celebrating team's victory with his teammates (Image via Twitter / @HKane)

Tottenham had a brutal campaign in the 2020-21 season, with the club finishing 7th in the Premier League with just 1 point over their North London rivals. Failing to qualify for both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Tottenham made their way into the inaugural edition of the Conference League.

England captain Harry Kane is the most celebrated player in Tottenham's history. Regardless of not winning any silverware with the club, Kane has established himself as a prolific forward and one of the most desired players by clubs all over Europe.

Kane (90) is assisted by Son Heung-min (89) and Lucas Moura (81) on the wings. The quick wingers are the perfect addition to Harry Kane's 5-star weak-foot and 94-rated finishing stats in FIFA 22. Steven Bergwijn (80) is available as a substitute option.

Tottenham's 3-man central midfield is made up of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83) in defensive midfield with Tanguy N'Dombele (82) and Giovani Lo Celso (81) as central midfielders. Dele Alli (80), Harry Winks (77), and academy graduate Oliver Skipp (75) are the options available on the bench in FIFA 22.

The club's depth lies in its defense. Eric Dier (79), Davinson Sanchez (77), and the newly acquired Cristian Romero (82) are Tottenham's options for their starting center-halves. While Sergio Reguilon (81) and Ben Davies (79) are the team's fullbacks on the left side, Emerson (79) and Matt Doherty (78) are available on the right.

The World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris (87) wears the armband for his club as well. The club acquired Pierluigi Gollini (82) on loan from Atalanta as their stand-in keeper.

Arsenal is a squad in the making with several young prospects playing in starting positions. However, the team lacks the squad depth to compete against the likes of the top teams in FIFA 22.

Tottenham has an impressive attacking force that can score past most of their opposition. With defensive depth to back it up, Tottenham has a balanced squad that can achieve victory against Arsenal in FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar