5 most underrated starter teams in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

Career Mode in FIFA 22 is one of the most popular destinations within the game. Players have an option of 720 clubs from 35 different leagues to choose from. The FIFA 22 community has diversity in its career mode players.

Standard picks include top-tier clubs with high expectations and a good transfer budget to work around. Road to glory enthusiasts within the player base love to find a new team every year to rise through the ranks with. This article looks at five underrated teams from FIFA 22 that players should try in Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Top 5 underrated teams in Career Mode

5) UD Ibiza

UD Ibiza in FIFA 22 can be a major passion project for players (Image via EA Sports)

Union Deportivo Ibiza is a Spanish club based out of the famous party destination of Ibiza. With the club's inception being in 2015, the restructure of UD Ibiza in FIFA 22 can be a major passion project for players.

The club was promoted to the 2nd division of Spanish football in 2021, after starting in the country's fifth division in 2015.

Players looking for a fresh challenge and the opportunity to create history may find Ibiza the perfect choice in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Austin FC

Austin FC feature on FIFA for the 1st time (Image via EA Sports)

Austin FC made its debut in the MLS in 2021, after the club's establishment in 2019. The club is Texas' first entry into MLS and is partly owned by actor Mathew McConaughey.

The club has average financials with low board expectations. Players have the opportunity to experience Austin FC's career in FIFA 22 before the team completes their first official season in Major League Soccer.

Since MLS isn't a part of UEFA, the team cannot participate in the Champions League. However, going up the ranks in MLS is a delightful experience that most players have been missing out on.

3) Borussia Dortmund II

Cam Borussia Dortmund II be stronger than their main team? (Image via EA Sports)

Borussia Dortmund's reserve team replaces Bayern Munich's reserve squad in 3 Liga, the 3rd division of German football. Dortmund has an illustrious history of nurturing famous young talents in football.

FIFA 22 players shouldn't overlook the exciting opportunity to play with this young squad to make them better than their main team. With the added possibility of discovering new young talent, players can attempt to train the club's youngsters into the top talents in the world.

2) Brentford FC

Can Brentford lift the PL on their first season? (Image via EA Sports)

Brentford FC won the 2021 EFL Championship play-off final to join Watford and Norwich City in the Premier League. However, they face the most elite competition in the Premier League, featuring many of the top clubs in FIFA 22.

Striker Ivan Toney is a destructive force, ready to take the Premier League by storm. The club has meager board expectations, making them suitable candidates for progressive gameplay with the chance to emerge as the next Leicester City in the Premier League.

1) Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC are FIFA 22's best road to glory candidates (Image via EA Sports)

Wrexham AFC has a standing name in English football for defeating then-reigning champions Arsenal in an FA Cup fixture in 1992. The Welsh side currently plays in the National League, the fifth and lowest division in English football.

Although the National League is not available in FIFA 22, Wrexham can be found in the "Rest of the World" section of teams in Career Mode and added to replace a pre-existing unit from the league of the player's choice.

Wrexham AFC is a 1-star rated team, which, if placed in EFL League Two, is the perfect candidate for a "Road To Glory" career in FIFA 22. To make things more interesting, the club was purchased by actor Ryan Reynolds in 2021, adding to its popularity.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar