Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips- 16th October 2021

Brentford are set to play Chelsea at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over David Moyes' West Ham United in their most recent fixture. Goals from French winger Bryan Mbeumo and DR Congo international Yoane Wissa ensured victory for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Forward Jarrod Bowen scored the consolation goal for West Ham United.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat ten-man Southampton 3-1 in the league. Goals from centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, German forward Timo Werner and left-back Ben Chilwell sealed the deal for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. Star midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who scored the consolation goal for Southampton, was sent off in the second-half.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won two games.

The other game has ended in a draw. Brentford are yet to win.

Chelsea have won three of their last five league games, and are the top of the league table. They have only conceded three league goals so far.

Brentford's star so far has been striker Ivan Toney. The 25-year old has scored two goals and provided two assists in the league.

After an excellent start to the season, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has not scored in his last five games for the club. The Belgian has scored four goals for Chelsea this season.

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction

Brentford have been one of the better teams in the Premier League this season. Not much was expected from them after their promotion to the top-flight, but Thomas Frank's men have not looked out of place. Much of their performances so far have been down to striker Ivan Toney, who has been key to Brentford's successful results.

The Bees are currently 7th in the league table. While there is an expectation that they will drop down the table as the season progresses, the threat of relegation is not as pronounced as it was when the season started.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are among the title contenders this time around. They signed Romelu Lukaku for £103.5 million this summer, and the Belgian has clearly elevated Thomas Tuchel's side. Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League.

Their have been some subdued performances recently, and this, combined with Lukaku's five-game drought, has raised questions. However, they should be in and around the conversation for the Premier League title as the season progresses.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Chelsea

Brentford vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Chelsea

Tip 2- Goals over/under 2: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Romelu Lukaku to score anytime: YES

Tip 4- Bold prediction: Chelsea to win by 2 goals

Edited by Abhinav Anand