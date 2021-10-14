5 best FIFA songs of the last 10 years (FIFA 12-FIFA 22)

The soundtrack is a core component for any video game. FIFA 22 follows in its predecessors’ footsteps in compiling a stellar soundtrack for their audience.

EA Sports, every year, assembles a list of public tracks keeping their principal audience in mind. FIFA does not feature their soundtrack during matches. Even so, the soundtrack catches on with the game’s population quite swiftly, since players spend a majority of their time in the menus.

FIFA soundtracks are made to excite the players before they get immersed in the game, similar to how fighters in MMA and boxing have a walkout song. With a different edition coming out every year and game mechanics slowly evolving, the soundtrack is the element of the game that connects different generations of FIFA players together. Here are 5 of the best FIFA songs, from FIFA 12 to FIFA 22.

Top 5 FIFA songs from FIFA 12 to FIFA 22

5)Another Sky - The Cracks

Game: FIFA 20

This 2019 track from the progressive rock band Another Sky is the most memorable song from this edition of FIFA. Features of uplifting indie tracks similar to The Cracks have been carried over to FIFA 22 as well, drawing similarities in the vibe.

4)Nico and Vinz - When The Day Comes

Game: FIFA 15

Reminiscent of the tunes of the 2014 World Cup anthem, this track from the Norwegian duo effectively captured the atmosphere of world football back in 2014 when FIFA 15 was released.

3) Heat Waves - Glass Animals

Game: FIFA 21

Heat Waves is the most recent track on the list. The British indie-rock band already has an existing fan base outside the game, but gained a lot more stardom after this feature in FIFA 21.

2)Avicii - The Nights

Game: FIFA 15

This 2014 track from the late artist Avicii encompasses so many emotions, relating to people all over the world. This predecessor of FIFA 22 comes from the most respected era of FIFA in the online community, from FIFA 10 to FIFA 15.

1) John Newman - Love Me Again

Game: FIFA 14

With arguably the most iconic track ever in FIFA history up to FIFA 22, John Newman has solidified his position on the list as number 1. Love for the song within the community has picked up even with a newer generation of players, turning this into one for the history books. This 2013 track is by far the most popular song to ever feature on FIFA, grossing over 850 million views on YouTube.

