5 players with better dribbling than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

Rated 91 in FIFA 22, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the sport's history. The Portuguese marksman returned to his former club Manchester United, with the intent of leading the club back to Premier League glory after almost a decade.

Ronaldo has switched up his role since his previous stint at Old Trafford, moving more centrally in the field to assume the striker's role. Although 36 years of age, the player is still a proficient dribbler, with 88 rated dribbling attributes and 87 in pace.

Top 5 dribblers in FIFA 22

5) Jadon Sancho (RM)

Club: Manchester United

Dribbling: 91

OVR: 87

Jadon Sancho made the much-awaited move to Premier League contenders Manchester United over the summer, a transfer that took almost two years to materialize.

Sancho will be assisting the team from the wings and is a pivotal part of Manchester United's attack in FIFA 22. The youngster also comes with a potential of 91 in Career Mode.

The player has witnessed a significant drop in pace since FIFA 20, from 88 to 81. Nevertheless, Sancho is an excellent option on the wings, offering the ability to explode from both flanks of the field.

4) Bernardo Silva (CAM)

City Xtra @City_Xtra Bernardo Silva on *that* dribble vs Liverpool: “I was surrounded by a lot of players, I tried to get out. Luckily I did a good job, I passed to @PhilFoden - unfortunately he couldn’t score, but it was a nice play!” [via @ManCity Bernardo Silva on *that* dribble vs Liverpool: “I was surrounded by a lot of players, I tried to get out. Luckily I did a good job, I passed to @PhilFoden - unfortunately he couldn’t score, but it was a nice play!” [via @ManCity]https://t.co/FvPa0spLyW

Club: Manchester City

Dribbling: 91

OVR: 86

Bernardo Silva has been an integral part of Manchester City's success since his arrival to the club in 2017. Since then, the player has found his spot in Pep Guardiola's squad, earning ten titles with the team.

The 2020-21 season witnessed Silva being pushed to the sidelines quite often. However, in a squad fielding Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, and Raheem Sterling, to name a few, Bernardo Silva emerges as the best dribbler.

Silva has adequate pace (80) and passing (83) to help the player assist the team from midfield.

3) Kylian Mbappe (ST)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Dribbling: 92

OVR: 91

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most extraordinary youngsters in world football at the moment. At 22, Mbappe is one of the world's most expensive players as well, with top clubs from all over Europe attempting to poach this talented youngster from Paris Saint-Germain.

The player emerged with an overall rating of 91, with the best pace (97) rating in the game. The Frenchman is a 93-rated finisher in the game with 88 for shooting. To no one’s surprise, Mbappe is the fastest player in FIFA 22, with a pace rating of 97.

The player shares his overall rating with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Drawing similarities to Ronaldo's initial days at Manchester United, Mbappe is an accomplished dribbler. FIFA 22 provides the player with a dribbling rating of 92.

2) Neymar (LW)

OMTA from Africa ⚘🧧 @OMTAworld Watch -

A Defender begging Neymar to Not dribble him hard🤣🤣 Watch -

A Defender begging Neymar to Not dribble him hard🤣🤣 https://t.co/Y9IWIgyDEh

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Dribbling: 94

OVR: 91

Neymar is notably one of the most stylish players in the sport, and it has nothing to do with the player's flamboyant lifestyle. The Brazilian possesses excellent dribbling skills, with a contemporary approach that brings defenders to their knees.

Neymar broke out as a young talent and made his way up the football ranks as one of the best dribblers in the world.

The 29-year old has a 91 rated base card in FIFA 22, with great pace (91) and passing attributes to match his 94-rated dribbling abilities. The winger is problematic on the field and turns into a real menace when paired with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain teammates Messi and Mbappe.

1) Lionel Messi (RW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Dribbling: 95

OVR: 93

Deservedly the best dribbler in FIFA 22, Leo Messi is also the highest-rated player in the game. The Argentine has been revered as one the greatest dribblers in the world from a very young age.

Football's history books have Lionel Messi's greatest goals written on them, with each displaying the player's unparalleled dribbling techniques. Messi has been a fan-favorite pick in FIFA for ages and continues to be so in FIFA 22.

The Argentine's attributes in shooting (92) and passing (91) rank 2nd and 3rd in the game, respectively. Incorporated with the player's dribbling, Lionel Messi is the most destructive forward available in FIFA 22.

