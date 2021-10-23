5 FIFA 22 teams with a better midfield than Liverpool

Liverpool are a popular choice among FIFA 22 players. The club has a history worth admiring and boasts one of the most loyal fanbases in the world. Regardless of Liverpool's failure to acquire any silverware in 2020/21, the club move on to next season with very few changes to their roster.

Liverpool failed to re-sign Georgini Wijnaldum, with the player leaving the English side for French contender Paris Saint-Germain. The club have provided new contracts for midfielders Jordan Henderson (84), Fabinho (86) and youngster Harvey Elliot (73). Along with Thiago (86), they form Liverpool's midfield.

Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain (79), James Milner (79) and Naby Keita (80) are the other options available on the bench. This article helps readers identify the top 5 FIFA 22 teams with a midfield better than Liverpool FC.

5 Teams in FIFA 22 that boast a better midfield than Liverpool

5) Manchester United

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Fred on playing alongside Paul Pogba: “He’s a great player and a great friend. Hard worker, friendly, very close to me and Andreas. I believe he has exceptional quality and will help our team a lot.” #muzone [De Sola] Fred on playing alongside Paul Pogba: “He’s a great player and a great friend. Hard worker, friendly, very close to me and Andreas. I believe he has exceptional quality and will help our team a lot.” #muzone [De Sola] https://t.co/0NDvIQbZrp

Players: Paul Pogba (87), Fred (81)

Rating: 84

Manchester United feature in FIFA 22 with a squad more refined than the previous season's. The addition of Ronaldo and Sancho is sure to bolster the team's attack in FIFA 22, as it did in real life.

Manchester United's midfield features a double-pivot involving Paul Pogba (87) in attack and Fred (81) in defense. The two-man central midfield is the favored option with Nemanja Matic (79), Scott McTominay (80) and Donny Van De Beek (81) available as substitutes.

4) Chelsea

Players: N'Golo Kante (90), Jorginho (85)

Midfield rating: 85

The highly revered midfield duo piloted the London club to Champions League glory last season, following which the club spent their money to procure Romelu Lukaku (88) and Saul Niguez (82).

Chelsea's midfield is comprised of N'Golo Kante (90) and Jorginho (85) with Saul (82) and Mateo Kovacic (83) being the additional options on the bench. Chelsea's most popular formation is 3-4-3, with both midfielders having a crucial role in maintaining the team's balance as the wingbacks blitz ahead.

3) Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's midfield duo lifting their domestic cup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players: Joshua Kimmich (89), Leon Goretzka (87)

Midfield rating: 85

Similar to Manchester United and Chelsea, Bayern Munich also feature a dynamic duo in midfield. Joshua Kimmich (89) is one of the highest rated midfielders in FIFA 22, replicating his stature in real life. Alongside Kimmich is his vigorous German teammate Leon Goretzka (87).

Both players are versatile in various positions but are essential at the heart of midfield. Corentin Tolisso (80) and the newly acquired Marcel Sabitzer (84) provide the team with additional support in midfield in FIFA 22.

2) Manchester City

Goal @goal Kevin De Bruyne is very good at kicking footballs 🤓 Kevin De Bruyne is very good at kicking footballs 🤓https://t.co/xKfQ4UK16y

Players: Kevin De Bruyne (91), Rodri (86), IIkay Gundogan (85)

Midfield rating: 85

Manchester City have been one of the most proficient teams all across Europe for a few years now, owing to Kevin De Bruyne's consistent brilliance in midfield. The team's midfield played a pivotal role in earning the club their third Premier League title in four years.

Joining De Bruyne in central midfield is Ilkay Gundogan (85),with Rodri (86) in defensive midfield. Additional support from Bernardo Silva (86) and the exciting young prospect Phil Foden (82) boost the team's squad density in FIFA 22.

1) Real Madrid

TC @totalcristiano Toni Kroos, €25M.

Luka Modric, €35M.

Casemiro, €5M.Real Madrid spent just €65 million on one of the GREATEST trio’s of all time. Toni Kroos, €25M.

Luka Modric, €35M.

Casemiro, €5M.Real Madrid spent just €65 million on one of the GREATEST trio’s of all time. https://t.co/dIiIMJYXYU

Players: Casemiro (89) , Toni Kroos (88), Luka Modric (87)

Midfield rating: 86

Real Madrid's midfield in FIFA 22 comprises of 3 players who have been influential in the club's consecutive UEFA Champions League title wins from 2016 to 2018.

Casemiro (89) guards the team's defensive line from central midfield with his aggressive and commanding presence. Toni Kroos (88) and Luka Modric (87) are maestros in the middle of the park, with their exceptional passing and ball progression skills.

Isco (82), Dani Ceballos (77), Federico Valverde (83) and the newly acquired youngster Eduardo Camavinga (78) are Real Madrid's future in midfield.+

With each team boasting distinct attributes in their midfield, Liverpool's tenacity and drive in the middle of the park might not be enough. These midfield rosters combine pace, power and poise, which might be missing in the Reds' squad.

