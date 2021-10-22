Top 5 players with contracts expiring at the end of first FIFA 22 Career Mode season

FIFA 22 features changes to its pre-contract agreements, nerfing it in the process.

Pre-contract agreements have been a pivotal part of the transfer window in past FIFA editions. However, FIFA 22 brings some noticeable changes to the feature.

Players under 23 cannot be signed to pre-contract agreements in FIFA 22. This is a significant change from FIFA 21, as it bars gamers from acquiring some of the game's best young talents, including Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, and Ansu Fati.

Even for highly-rated players who can be signed to a pre-contract agreement, the window available to make a move is quite small, with various top clubs swooping in to sign a deal.

Five great players to sign on pre-contract agreements come the end of FIFA 22's first Career Mode season

5) Luka Modric (CM)

Luka Modrić @lukamodric10 Feliz y orgulloso de seguir vistiendo la camiseta del mejor equipo del mundo. ✍️❤️🙏 #HalaMadrid Feliz y orgulloso de seguir vistiendo la camiseta del mejor equipo del mundo. ✍️❤️🙏 #HalaMadrid https://t.co/H4Hq6cpXpR

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 35

OVR: 87

The Croatian holds the honor of being one of the most refined midfielders in the world. However, with Modric approaching the end of his career, Real Madrid is hesitant to offer a contract renewal in FIFA 22.

The star signed a one-year extension to his contract in 2021, stretching his tenure at the club to 10 years. The veteran has 12 major honors with Madrid and countless individual awards, including the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Despite the age, Modric comes with 88-dribbling and 89 in passing as his most notable attributes. Ideally, a central midfielder, the 36-year-old is also an accomplished playmaker.

4) Angel Di Maria (RW)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 33

OVR: 87

Angel Di Maria is part of PSG's star-studded squad in FIFA 22, but his contract expires at the end of the first season in Career Mode. The Argentinean will be a hot target on the market and is likely to be scouted by top clubs months before his contract expires.

Di Maria has failed to find a starting position in PSG's starting 11 this season, although he is a fantastic option on both wings and attacking midfield. The 5-starred skiller is also a free-kick specialist, with the curve (91) to match his free-kick accuracy (88).

The 33-year-old has impressive stats in dribbling (87) and passing (86) with the appropriate pace (83) and shooting (81) to support his attacking prowess.

3) Paul Pogba (CM)

Club: Manchester United

Age: 28

OVR: 87

Paul Pogba is the primary choice for an attacking midfielder, owing to his successful stints as a prominent midfielder at Juventus, Manchester United, and his national side.

With the player's contract expiring at the end of FIFA 22 Career Mode's first season, Pogba could be the vital addition players need in midfield to guarantee them success. He might not be the fastest option in midfield, but the Frenchman possesses superior passing (86) and dribbling (86) skills with a robust shooting (81) ability.

Signature long passes (92) with shot power (90) to score from well outside the 18-yard box, when paired with a 5-star skill set and 4-star weak-foot, make Pogba a surprising entry into the list of free agents in FIFA 22.

2) Paulo Dybala (CF)

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paulo Dybala: “I hope to sign my new contract with Juventus soon. All parties want the same so I’m confident. We’ve re-sterted our talks this summer, I want to stay and there will be a new meeting in the next days” 🇦🇷 #Juventus Dybala contract is currently expiring in June 2022. Paulo Dybala: “I hope to sign my new contract with Juventus soon. All parties want the same so I’m confident. We’ve re-sterted our talks this summer, I want to stay and there will be a new meeting in the next days” 🇦🇷 #JuventusDybala contract is currently expiring in June 2022.

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Age: 27

OVR: 87

Paulo Dybala has appeared as a top free transfer in previous editions of the game and is a wonderful addition to the team's attack.

The attacking medio is an all-rounder with a 4-star skill move rating and 3-star weak-foot. He represents his Italian side in a CF role, moving to the wings or behind as a CAM when required.

The Argentinean's has dribbling (90) as his most potent ability in FIFA 22. The balance in the player's card is astounding, with Dybala having substantial pace (84), shooting (86), and passing (86) abilities.

1) Luis Suarez (ST)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Age: 34

OVR: 88

A premier striker in all respects, Luis Suarez, is an incredible addition to any team in FIFA 22. He has at least a couple of seasons left at the top before his overall ratings start depreciating.

Suarez enjoyed a terrific season with Atletico Madrid, snatching the La Liga title away from Barcelona and Real Madrid. El Pistolero initially signed with the club on a 2-year contract, although the player's success should force the club to offer him an extension.

Suarez is one of the best shooters in the game, with a rating of 90 and 93 as his finishing skills.

FIFA 22 players could struggle to sign Suarez for free. They need to continuously monitor the Uruguayan until the winter transfer window starts to be the first club to avail this bargain of a transfer.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer