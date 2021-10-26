FSDL announces India’s premier competitive FIFA 22 league, eISL

FIFA 22 has seen some new developments in the Indian gaming community. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), with the support of NODWIN Gaming, announced the launch of eISL, marking the entry of the Indian Super League into competitive gaming.

EA Sports’ FIFA Global series makes its way into the Indian subcontinent, gaining a multitude of new viewers and participants. The winner of the series will be determined by a total of 117 matches played.

The eISL will be the official qualifying event from India for the EA Sports FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs.

The tournament features 11 male and 11 female esport athletes representing each of the 11 ISL clubs. The prize pool announced is INR 74 lakhs, with an extra INR 4 lakhs for the season MVP.

eISL: India’s FIFA 22 competitive league starts next month

The trophy awarded to the winner of the 7th edition of the ISL (Image via IndSuperLeague/Twitter)

The tournament will have online qualifiers, regular season, and grand finals. The top four clubs will advance to the Grand Finals, playing a double-elimination format to determine the winner.

The event qualifiers will occur between 1 November and 3 November 2021, with the Grand Finals scheduled for 19 March and 20 March 2022. The regular season will debut alongside the ISL 2021-22 season from 20 November 2021.

Players can register for the FIFA 22 tournament on the ESL Play platform or from the events section on PlayStation. The minimum age to register is 16.

FSDL is the commercial partner of All India Football Federation (AIFF), one of the founders of the Indian Super League. The company's efforts into eISL will bring the country's gaming community together for the first time in FIFA 22.

Martin Bain, Chief Executive Officer at FSDL, said:

"eISL is an exciting platform and we are confident that it will lead the evolution of fan engagement and contribute significantly to boost the sport’s popularity in the country."

The tournament is expected to garner the participation of hundreds of players from all over India. ISL joins the major leagues around the world to be part of FIFA 22’s Global Series playoffs to determine the best eSports professionals in FIFA 22.

