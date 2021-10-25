5 budget strikers players can sign instead of Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 features enhanced sprint mechanics and accurate ball physics, slightly tweaking the game in favor of fast-footed players.

The striker's role in football over the years is unchanged. In FIFA 22, however, the perfect striker is required to have substantial pace and shooting, with other added qualities.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the game's history. The 91-rated Portuguese veteran is the best option to have down the field. With Ronaldo nearing the end of his career in FIFA 22, the article highlights five affordable strikers that players can buy in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: Five great budget strikers (ST)

5) Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

Soring goals won't be a problem with Raspadori in Career Mode(Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $12,500,000

Wage: $26,000

Potential: 74 - 88

Giacomo Raspadori is a 21 year forward who plays for the Italian side Sassuolo. Raspadori debuted for Italy under Roberto Mancini in 2021 and was included as a replacement for striker Ciro Immobile.

Raspadori is a well-balanced striker with 77-pace and 77-dribbling that provides the ability to score goals and create opportunities. 74-rated shooting with 76-finishing for the player's overall rating is impressive and can be developed to great lengths.

The youngster is an exciting prospect in FIFA 22 with a 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill moves. With a starting potential of 88, the player can succeed as one of the best strikers in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

A strong presence in the box is what players can expect with Embolo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $19,000,000

Wage: $32,000

Potential: 77 - 82

Breel Embolo is a forward for Borussia Monchengladbach and represents Switzerland in international football. Embolo suffered an ankle fracture in 2016, after which the player lost almost one whole year of football.

A technically gifted striker, Embolo possesses immense strength (85) to pair with explosive pace (85) and shot power (84). The player has a dynamic presence in the box, which is essential for a striker.

A weak foot rating of 4-stars gives Embolo the versatility to drop deep or drift to the wings to support the team, making the player a strong choice for a striker in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

3) Myron Boadu (AS Monaco)

Budget option for a quick finisher in FIFA 22 Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $19,500,000

Wage: $42,500

Potential: 76 - 85

Myron Boadu is a Dutch striker who represents AS Monaco in Ligue 1. The 20-year-old secured an entry into top-tier European football in 2021, following a move from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Since Boadu recently changed clubs, the player can't be signed at the start of Career Mode and will only be available during the winter transfer window at the earliest.

With an overall of 76, Boadu boasts a pace rating of 89, with 91 in acceleration. Boadu is also an agile dribbler similar to Ronaldo, with 85-agility and 76-dribbling. A weak foot rating of 5 stars is the perfect addition to the striker in FIFA 22.

2) Adam Hlozek (Sparta Praha)

Hlozek is an all rounded striker with well balanced attributes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $19,500,000

Wage: $18,000

Potential: 76 - 87

19-year-old striker Adam Hlozek is a promising forward who plays for Sparta Prague in the Czech First League. The player debuted for the club at 16 and has signed a contract extension in 2021 after a successful campaign.

Hlozek is an all-rounded striker with 78-pace, 75-shooting, and 78-physicals. With a dribbling rating of 77 and a 4-star weak foot, the player can prove effective on both wings as well, in addition to the center forward role in FIFA 22.

The 6'2'' striker has impressive strength and shot power which results in the player's goalscoring ability. Hlozek effectively displayed this in the 2020-21 Fortuna Liga, finishing top-scorer of the tournament despite missing four months due to injury.

1) Karim Adeyemi

Rated 72 in career mode, Adeyemi has a 71-rated base card in FUT(Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $6,500,000

Wage: $14,500

Potential: 71 - 86

Karim Adeyemi is one of the most promising strikers in FIFA 22. The 19-year-old striker made his debut for the German football team in 2021, scoring in the match. The player has eight goals in 10 games for RB Salzburg so far this season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

It's not surprising to see the youngster compared with Timo Werner, with similar qualities in pace (90), agility (88), and dribbling (76). With a starting overall of just 71, Adeyemi's attributes are mind-blowing.

Adeyemi's potential in Career Mode starts at 86, where players can expect to see the German with qualities that amount to the best striker in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar