5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is a better striker than Harry Kane in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 features two elite strikers competing against each other in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. While attempting to move to one of the top clubs in Europe, Harry Kane was denied a transfer by Tottenham Hotspur.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked the 3rd highest rated player in FIFA 22, while Harry Kane confirms his position in 8th place.

The 5-time Ballon D'Or winner is part of debates worldwide as the greatest player in the sport's history. However, at the age of 36, Ronaldo faces competition from his younger counterparts from across the globe. This article compares Ronaldo with the English captain Harry Kane regarding their performance as a striker in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Five areas where Ronaldo trumps Kane

5) Aerial presence

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 𝟭𝟰𝟬 HEADED GOALS in his career.The MOST in the history of football. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 𝟭𝟰𝟬 HEADED GOALS in his career.The MOST in the history of football. https://t.co/JrD5kci7KB

Although skilled with both feet, the Portuguese striker has an affinity towards headers. In FIFA 22, Ronaldo has impressive ratings in jumping (95) and heading accuracy (90) and has the reaction time (94) and composure (95) to bind it together into an accurate header on target.

Harry Kane is also perceived as an aerial threat by his opponents. Although conventional for a striker, Kane's jumping (79) and heading accuracy (86) are rated lower than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22.

4) 5-star skills

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the 51 players in FIFA 22 with a 5-star rated skill move. This gives players access to 53 different skill moves, with eight juggling tricks.

Harry Kane has a 3-star rating on skill moves. This, however, gives the player access only to 17 skill moves, compared to Ronaldo's 53.

3) Skilled finisher

Cristiano Ronaldo is reputed for his ability to win games in crunch time. In FIFA 22, Ronaldo is a skilled finisher with shooting capabilities superior to everyone else.

The player's remarkable finishing (95) and positioning (95) ratings contribute to a shooting rating of 93, the highest in FIFA 22. Harry Kane ranks in 4th place, with 91-rated shooting attributes.

2) Adept dribbler

In the last two decades, fans have seen Ronaldo drift past various defenders from teams worldwide. The player shifted to a more central role over time, with fewer opportunities to dribble than his earlier days with Sporting and Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is an 88-rated dribbler in FIFA 22. This attribute helps the player engage in decisive plays from deep and ensures a better outcome in the attack. Harry Kane's dribbling attribute is rated 83.

1) Pace

Despite player ratings, a team's performance in FIFA 22 can be majorly influenced by pace.

At the age of 36, it is impractical for players to retain the speed from their youth. However, Cristiano Ronaldo forms an exception. The player continues to be an agile threat to defenders despite his age.

Ronaldo has a sprint speed of 88 and an acceleration of 85, amounting to a pace rating of 87. Harry Kane falls short in this regard, with the striker having a pace of 70, with 65-rated acceleration and 74-rated sprint speed.

