5 FIFA 22 players who deserve upgrades in their passing stats

FIFA 22 has players and fans alike expressing their dissatisfaction over EA Sports' handling of the player ratings. While some players have been awarded graciously with ratings exceeding their performance, some remain underappreciated by the developers of FIFA 22.

Passing is one of the six primary stats in FIFA that determine a player's overall value. The average rating of these attributes - Vision, Crossing, Freekick Accuracy, Short Passing, Long Passing, Curve - constitutes Passing stats in FIFA 22.

Unlike shooting, passing is an aspect of FIFA that's widespread among players of all positions. This article ranks five players who deserve a better passing rating in FIFA 22.

These FIFA 22 players deserve a better rating

5) Lautaro Martinez (ST)

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en #ForzaInter 📹 | HIGHLIGHTSEl Toro 🐂Lautaro Martinez has been involved in seven goals (six goals, one assist) in the last seven league games! #SassuoloInter 📹 | HIGHLIGHTSEl Toro 🐂Lautaro Martinez has been involved in seven goals (six goals, one assist) in the last seven league games!#SassuoloInter #ForzaInter https://t.co/LgXV3n7O8t

Club: Inter Milan

Passing: 72

OVR: 85

The 24-year-old is the first-choice striker for both club and country. The Argentine was a pivotal part of Inter's title-winning campaign, scoring 17 goals with six assists to his name in Serie A.

Martinez's passing stats don't do justice to his attacking capabilities. The player's weakest attribute in attack in FIFA 22 is crossing (56) and Fk Accuracy (43), as a result of which the overall passing rating decreases.

4) Vinicius Junior (LW)

Goal @goal This assist from Vinicius Jr is 🔥How good can he be? This assist from Vinicius Jr is 🔥How good can he be?https://t.co/07BUXtXj5M

Club: Real Madrid

Passing: 71

OVR: 80

The 21-year-old Brazilian is one of Real Madrid's best young prospects. The player has stepped up for his club on countless occasions. With Eden Hazard being on the sidelines quite often, Vinicius took on the role of a winger for the team.

Although a 5-star skiller with fast dribbling abilities, Vinicius falls short of expectations in the passing department. Vinicius has the pace (95) and dribbling (86) to break open defense lines. However, FIFA 22's ratings make it difficult for the player to perform pertaining to his role in the squad.

3) Lucas Moura (RM)

Goal @goal Brilliant from Lucas Moura 🎯 Brilliant from Lucas Moura 🎯https://t.co/CG5NasJWuP

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Passing: 70

OVR: 81

Lucas Moura is a Brazilian winger known for his pace and dribbling abilities. The player received a downgrade from having an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 21.

Although Tottenham didn't enjoy a satisfactory year, Lucas Moura was an influential part of the attack, scoring nine goals in the season. Moura is a favorite among fans of FIFA due to the player's ball-carrying abilities.

However, FIFA 22 already has players expressing their disappointment at the player not getting any upgrades.

2) Timo Werner (ST)

Goal @goal Werner's cross, Giroud's goal 💪The moment that started it all in Chelsea's win over Newcastle Werner's cross, Giroud's goal 💪The moment that started it all in Chelsea's win over Newcastlehttps://t.co/8DDt10AGgZ

Club: Chelsea

Passing: 70

OVR: 84

Despite Timo Werner's association with the striker's role, the player earned more assists than goals in the 2020/21 season. Werner's contribution to his team was fruitful, with the side lifting the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

The German forward is known for his dribbling and sheer ability to outrun his defenders and score. Werner has the required attributes in FIFA that allow him to do so. However, the player's ability to play on the wings or beside the striker will be limited due to the mediocre stats given to the player by EA Sports.

Timo Werner's best position in FIFA 22 is as an inverted winger, playing adjacent to Romelu Lukaku. This requires Werner to have more vision (68), crossing (69), and long passing (55) than what is allotted to the player.

1) Erling Haaland (ST)

ESPN FC @ESPNFC HAALAND HAT TRICK... OF ASSISTS 🎯 HAALAND HAT TRICK... OF ASSISTS 🎯 https://t.co/Os6VZhPQsw

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Passing: 65

OVR: 88

As one of the biggest prospects in football and being one of FIFA 22's highest-rated players, Erling Haaland is a surprising inclusion on the list.

Passing may not be Haaland's forte, given how amazingly well the player can generate goals for the team. However, it is not something to be overlooked.

Playing centrally, the player doesn't have many opportunities to attempt a cross. But in the 2020/21 season, Haaland displayed a beautiful link-up with then-teammate Jadon Sancho, drifting wide at times to make space for teammates and involving himself in the ball progression from deep.

In comparison to Haaland, rival Kylian Mbappe is rated much higher than Haaland in passing (80) attributes, despite minor differences in performance.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen