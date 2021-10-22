5 FIFA 22 Career Mode tips to increase your manager rating

FIFA 22 had a significant overhaul of the game's Player Career Mode. With the introduction of Manager Ratings and Objectives, EA Sports aims to enhance the Player Career experience. Player perks and a progressive skill tree are also introduced in this mode.

Manager Rating is essentially the player's relationship with the manager, represented by a bar that allows the player to reserves, subs, and starting 11 accordingly.

A high manager rating is essential for players who aspire to start every match for the club. Likewise, the players will have a separate manager rating system with their national team manager.

Top five ways to improve manager rating in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Complete match objectives

Match objectives change with respect to player's total game time (Image via Sportskeeda)

Completing all three objectives is a player's best shot at getting maximum Manager Ratings. It is essential to earn 25 points from every match, as most players within the top tier of European football face robust competition within the squad.

Despite being the most straightforward option out of the lot, completing objectives in FIFA 22 can get tricky. Players who are subbed on have a relatively complex set of goals, making them harder to achieve. This results in the player getting stuck on the substitution bench, with limited opportunity to impact the squad.

4) Play in the correct position

Train a player with roles relative to his position (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can opt to have a change in position throughout their Player Career in FIFA 22. This, however, comes with a reset of the Manager Ratings.

The player who just changed his position in the team will have to compete with a different set of players for his place in the squad. If the calendar is simulated for too long, the player might automatically change or request a change in position.

3) Win individual awards

Dexerto FC ⚽️ @DexertoFC Physical Man of the Match awards will feature in FIFA 22 Career 🏆 Physical Man of the Match awards will feature in FIFA 22 Career 🏆 https://t.co/hmcPpAfLGJ

Earning the title of the team's best performer in matches can go a long way in improving Manager Ratings in FIFA 22 Player Career Mode.

By earning Man of the Match, Team of the Week, Player of the Season, and so on, the individual can gratify the manager and gain a boost in Manager Ratings.

2) Avoid simulating training sessions

Improvements added to Training feature explained (Image via Sportskeeda)

Training sessions have always been an essential factor in developing young prospects within the game. Similar to previous editions, player training sessions can be simulated. However, this only generates a mediocre rating in the session.

FIFA 22 players require players to manually engage in training sessions to result in the best grade in training and maximum Manager Ratings. After playing and obtaining a top grade in training, players can simulate to get the same rating thereon.

1) Don't sim matches

Simulation feature in matches in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

As demanding as FIFA 22 can get, players should avoid simulating matches at all costs. Simulating a game can generate an unfavorable result for the player and affect the player's role in the team.

If the game is simulated for too long, the player starts experiencing a fall in attributes and playtime and eventually gets transfer-listed. An automatic positional shift in the player's role is not surprising in FIFA 22 Player Career.

If the player doesn't get the required training in simulation, the more common result is the player getting switched to a different position.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar