Top 5 strongest players in FIFA 22 based on the strength stat

With the release of FIFA 22, fans have the opportunity to incorporate the latest version of their football teams into the popular football simulation game.
Strength in FIFA 22 measures the player's ability to make physical contact with opponents to obtain or retain the ball. It is also an essential attribute when dueling multiple opponents on the field.
While strength has lost its priority in FIFA over the years, it continues to be pivotal to a particular playstyle adopted by defenders and strikers commonly. This article enlists the top 5 players in FIFA 22 with respect to their strength ratings.
FIFA 22: Top 5 players with best strength stat
5) Abdoulaye Seck (CB)
Club: Royal Antwerp FC
Strength: 85
OVR: 73
The 29-year-old center-back plays for Belgian side Antwerp in the first division of Belgian football. The Senegalese international also possesses good pace (74) and defending (71) to support his strength in the center-back role.
4) Romelu Lukaku (ST)
Club: Chelsea FC
Strength: 95
OVR: 88
Chelsea's record signing has the best overall rating among FIFA 22's strongest players. Lukaku is an accomplished striker renowned for combining his barbarous strength with sprint speed (87) to pave his way into the box to find the back of the goal.
3) Tomas Petrasek (CB)
Club: Raków Częstochowa
Strength: 96
OVR: 67
Tomas Petrasek plays for the Polish first-division side Raków Częstochowa. The player's unnatural strength is amplified by his jumping (76) ability and heading accuracy (75), offering more options to the team while pertaining to his center-back role.
2) Daryl Dike (ST)
Club: Orlando City FC
Strength: 96
OVR: 68
Daryl Dike is an American striker who represents Orlando City FC and the United States national football team. The player's sprint speed (73) is menacing when paired with his strength. Dike is also a fluent dribbler in real life, with adequate dribbling (62) attributes in FIFA 22.
1) Adebayo Akinfenwa (ST)
Club: Wycombe Wanderers
Strength: 65
OVR: 96
Akinfenwa retains his spot from FIFA 21 as the strongest player in the game. The 39-year-old striker spent most of his career with clubs in English football's second and third divisions.
Despite the size, Akinfenwa has good movement on the field and can find the back of the net, scoring over 200 goals throughout his career.