FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Headliners Dimitri Payet card in FUT 22

Dimitri Payet has already received a TOTY nomination for FIFA 22 but now players can acquire a special player item of the footballer by completing his Headliners player item SBC.

Two different teams have been launched under the Headliners promo so far and all the items are available in packs in the store. However, the packs come with no guarantee and it might cost a FIFA 22 player to obtain a Headliners item from the packs.

Headliner items can be acquired alternately from the FUT market but the items have had a lot of demand and hefty prices. The SBCs remain as the final option, as players can complete the SBCs based on a method that saves their FUT coins and also rewards them with a guaranteed Headliners item to add to their collection.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Dimitru Payet Headliners card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

2) National Duty

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Dimitri Payet Headliners SBC has a completion cost of around 195,000 FUT coins. Being quite expensive, FIFA 22 players should look to use as much fodder from their collection as possible.

The SBC is available to FIFA 22 players for about a week and players will have to complete both the tasks in time to earn the reward.

Dimitri Payet Headliners card review for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Dimitri Payet Headliners card is an 86-rated CF card. The set of stats on it is pretty good. It has 87 Acceleration and 84 Sprint Speed which is quite good for the meta. The card also has 90 Dribbling and 89 Passing. The Finishing of 83 could have been a bit higher. Payet's Headliners card is best played as a CAM rather than a CF or a striker.

The SBC is quite expensive as there have been a number of SBCs from Ligue 1 already. There are plenty of alternatives from the same league that has been released in FIFA 22. It's quite to hard to understand why FIFA 22 keeps releasing too many player item SBCs from one league and too little from another.

