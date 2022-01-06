FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Headliners Said Benrahma card in FUT 22

The second player item SBC from FIFA 22's Headliners promo is now live, and it features West Ham star Said Benrahma.

The Headliners promo has featured some of the biggest names in football. The featured footballers have grabbed all sorts of headlines in the past year, and hence their special player items are in the Headliners promo. However, despite the availability of these player items in all the packs, the chances of obtaining them are really low.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Saïd Benrahma

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-headli… New Headliners Player SBCSaïd Benrahma New Headliners Player SBC🇩🇿 Saïd Benrahmafifauteam.com/fifa-22-headli… https://t.co/VA2Ztu1W07

There is also no guarantee that a FIFA 22 player will be able to earn a Headliners item by spending a certain coin. However, they're guaranteed a Headliners item when they complete the player item SBC of Said Benrahma.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Said Benrahma Headliners card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Said Benrahma Headliners SBC has a cost of completion of around 59,000 FUT coins, but there could be a possible case of inflation on this card. FIFA 22 players will have to spend less if they use fodder from their collections as well.

What is Headliners Said Benrahma Headliners SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

This is only the second player item SBC directly from the Headliners promo. It's a two-task SBC and players will have to complete both in order to earn the special Headliners player item. Like Julian Brandt, this SBC also has one week for FIFA 22 players to complete and earn the card.

Review of Said Benrahma Headliners card and SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Said Benrahma's 86-rated CAM card has decent stats on it. The 88 Pace combined with 91 Dribbling is a great combination for any FIFA 22 player. Additionally, the 83 Shooting is not too shabby at all.

The pricing also seems to be quite affordable, however, the SBC would have been perfect had Benrahma's Headliners item received an overall rating of around 87.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi