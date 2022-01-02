FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Headliners Julian Brandt card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the first player item SBC directly from the Headliners promo and it features the special player item of German footballer Julian Brandt.

The Headliners promo was released worldwide on the eve of New Year and it has featured some excellent player items. All of these are available in packs within the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team store. However, none are guaranteed and players will need all their luck to obtain a Headliners item.

FIFA 22 players can alternatively do the Julian Brandt Headliners SBC. Doing so will provide them with a Headliners item. Despite having higher costs in a relative sense, there is no reliance on luck as the players know about their reward from the very beginning.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Julian Brandt Headliners card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Julian Brandt Headliners SBC seems to have a cost of completion of around 77,000 FUT coins. Irrespective of the number, FIFA 22 players will be able to reduce the final cost by using fodder from their existing collection.

What is Julian Brandt Headliners SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Julian Brandt Headliners SBC is the first direct player item SBC from the ongoing Headliners promo. It's a two task SBC and players will have to complete both to earn the special player item of Julian Brandt.

They have about a week to complete both tasks so time is of the essence.

Review of Julian Brandt Headliners SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Julian Brandt's 86 rated CAM card is a decent player item considering the nuances of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The card has 84 Pace and 89 Dribbling. In addition, it boasts 85 Shooting and Passing.

While the card itself is good, there are plenty of alternatives in the same position from the Bundesliga in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Coupled with that, the cost of completion is quite high. Unfortunately, it's a really disappointing release on the first day of the new year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul