FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Super-Sub SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released an all new promo with Headliners and introduced the first single-task SBC from the promo. The Super-Sub SBC is now available for completion to all FIFA 22 players and this will also be the first active single-task SBC moving into the new year.

December was a mixed month as there were some great ones while others failed to meet the expectations. Headliners will be an interesting promo and it remains to be seen how it develops. The promo will also have player item SBCs, but not all such SBCs can be completed by FIFA 22 players, especially those who are beginners.

The recent sales have seen an influx of new players, and they would love to complete SBCs like the Super-Sub as it gives them an excellent opportunity to improve their squads cost-effectively.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Super-Sub SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task for the Super-Sub SBC

Leagues: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 3

Gold Players: Min 1

Rare: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Super-Sub SBC seems to have a cost of about 5,000 FUT coins when it comes to completing it from scratch. The final cost can be further reduced with the help of existing fodder from a FIFA 22 player's collection.

What is the Super-Sub SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 22 released the Headliners promo worldwide on December 31. Super-Sub is the first single-task SBC to feature from the promo and it's a non-repeatable one which means every FIFA 22 player will be able to complete it only once. The players have less than 47 hours to complete the SBC.

Review of the Super-Sub SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Also Read Article Continues below

The Super-Sub SBC rewards players with one Rare Players Pack upon completion. Judging by the cost of completion, it's definitely not among the worst SBCs to be released in FIFA 22. However, at this point in the game, there should have been more lucrative rewards, even if it meant a higher cost of completion. But the Super-Sub SBC is still doable, especially if it's a beginner FIFA 22 player.

Edited by R. Elahi