FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Performance is Key SBC in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 is back with its latest edition of Squad Building Challenges for its Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

The Performance is Key SBC is one out of 4 SBCs that were released in FIFA 22 on January 7, 2022. Squad Building Challenges are a fun and cost-effective way for FIFA 22 players to get their hands on some of the rewards that are otherwise expensive or unattainable.

Performance is Key is a fairly simple SBC with tasks that require less time for completion when compared to the other SBCs released alongside. Let's take a look at the various tasks and rewards associated with the Performance is Key SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Performance is Key SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Performance is Key SBC

Nationalities: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 4

Gold Players: Min 3

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Performance is Key SBC can cost FIFA 22 players around 5,500 FUT coins if they plan on completing the task from scratch. If FIFA 22 playes have a reserve of players that they can use, the overall cost should come down by a considerable amount.

What is the Performance is Key SBC?

The Performance is Key SBC is one of the latest Squad Building Challenges announced by EA Sports for FIFA 22, and enters FIFA Ultimate Team as part of the Headliners promo. Players should note that the Performance is Key SBC is a non-repeatable SBC, similar to several other tasks in FIFA 22.

At the time of writing, FIFA 22 players have under 48 hours to complete the challenge.

Review of the Performance is Key SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Performance is Key SBC on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is available for a fairly low cost of completion. Considering the overall cost, the SBC provides a great outcome, as players have a chance to get their hands on a few Rare Gold Players.

Players are rewarded with a Small Gold Rare Pack and a FUT Coin boost once they complete the event. The pack contains 6 Rare players, out of which 5 are Rare Gold. The FUT Coin boost grants 500 additional coins to players at the end of Division Battles or Squad Battles, and can be used for 5 matches on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

