FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC (January 10) in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with another edition of Squad Building Challenges, featuring the latest edition of the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC.

Mid Icon Upgrade SBC is among the eight SBCs that FIFA 22 has unveiled for their Ultimate Team playerbase on 10 January 2022. Much like the Icon swap SBCs that EA Sports has released in the past, the Mid Icon SBC grants FUT players the opportunity to get their hands on a legend from the second lowest ranks of FIFA 22's Icon Cards.

This non-repeatable SBC is a great opportunity for FIFA 22 players to avail an icon card as a reward. Let's take a look at the various tasks and rewards associated with the challenge.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Mid Icon Upgrade SBC

1) 85-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 86-rated squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 87-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Review of Mid Icon Upgrade SBC

At the time of writing, the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC will require players to spend over 410,000 FUT coins collectively, for four separate sets of tasks. The cost of completion for the first task is around 70,000 FUT coins, with the expenditure increasing with the difficulty of the challenge. The final set costs close to 150,000 FUT coins.

Players have close to seven days to complete the challenge. As an additional reward for all four sets of tasks, FUT players will receive one Premium Gold Pack, one Electrum Players Pack, one Premium Electrum Players Pack and one Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

For the cost of completion, the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC provides players with a fair reward. However, the uncertainty around the quality of rewards may be of concern, as one might have difficulty obtaining a player of their liking as a reward.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, this SBC is an incredible opportunity for FUT 22 players to get their hands on an Icon player card.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul