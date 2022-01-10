FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete Best Of The Best SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 introduces its latest Squad Building Challenge from the Headliners promo for FIFA Ultimate Team. Best of The Best SBC was released for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players on January 9, 2022.

FIFA 22 has a range of SBCs that its Ultimate Team playerbase can engage with for a limited set of time to obtain rewards that are otherwise unattainable or too expensive to procure.

Best Of The Best is a cost-effective SBC from the Headliners promo that FIFA 22 players can spend their time on to avail the set of rewards mentioned below. Here's a look at the various tasks and rewards associated with this SBC in FIFA 22.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Best Of The Best SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Best Of The Best SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 3

Gold Players: Min 3

Rare: Min 6

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Best Of The Best SBC would require FIFA 22 players to spend under 4000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Whereas, using players from a previous reserve can substantially reduce the overall cost of completing this set of tasks.

What is Best Of The Best SBC?

Best Of The Best SBC is the latest challenge to be released from the Headliners promo. The pack, which is available at a low cost of completion, boasts a Prime Mixed Players Pack as the reward.

At the time of writing, players have under 48 hours to complete the challenge and avail the mentioned rewards. FIFA 22 players can complete the Best Of The Best SBC for a considerably less cost, making it an affordable choice for much of the FUT community.

Review of Best Of The Best SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22's Squad Building Challenges are an excellent opportunity for Ultimate Team players to get their hands on a few Rare Gold players for a far cheaper cost. Best of the Best SBC provides a fair reward for the initial cost of completion.

However, the SBC doesn't appeal to a fraction of FUT players due to its mediocre profit returns. While the SBC costs considerably less, players struggle to profit from the tasks.

Compared to FIFA 22's regular dose of SBC's, Best of the Best has a fairly low cost of completion, which can be negligible for the experienced section of FIFA 22 players who already have the resources to complete the challenge.

Edited by R. Elahi