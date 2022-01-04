FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has presented another opportunity for players to add the mid version of an iconic card to their Ultimate Team squads by doing another set of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

The Mid Icon Upgrade SBC provides a wonderful opportunity, especially to the newer players who may have missed several Icon SBCs that have appeared in the game in the past month. Icons have great demand in general since they belong to footballers who are considered legends of the game.

Aside from a sense of nostalgia, icon cards have a great set of stats and have an extremely low chance of obtaining them from packs. Each icon has three versions - base, mid and prime - and all the iconic cards usually sell for a premium on the FUT market. Although the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC has a sense of randomness about it, players could manage a bargain with some favorable luck.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC

1) 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) 85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) 86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

Review of the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Mid Icon Upgrade SBC has a completion cost of around 360,000 FUT coins and the four tasks have their own individual rewards. Overall, the rewards and costs are finely balanced and it's a great option for FIFA 22 players to add an Icon to their Ultimate Team squads.

The only point of criticism could be the fact that the reward it drops will be completely random. Some players will end up with rewards that won't be high on their demand lists. However, the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC is definitely worth it, and as long as FIFA 22 players can afford the tasks, they should be doing this one.

