FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Matteo Darmian Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with another edition of their Showdown card SBCs, featuring Matteo Darmian's SBC from the upcoming Serie A matchup between Inter Milan and Atlanta BC.

Showdown SBCs are boosted player cards that receive an additional boost to their OVR if the match results favor their team. The latest battle to be highlighted by FIFA Ultimate Team is the long-standing rivalry between two top Italian clubs, Atalanta BC and Inter Milan.

Representing Inter Milan in the matchup is Matteo Darmian, an Italian right wingback (RWB). Matteo Darmian's SBC relies on Inter Milan's performance against Atalanta on January 17, 2022. Inter Milan currently leads Serie A with 49 points in 20 matches, whereas Atalanta trail in 4th place with 41 points.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Matteo Darmian Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Inter: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

At the time of writing, Matteo Darmian's Showdown SBC cost over 150,000 FUT coins, which can potentially be reduced if FUT players use items from their reserves to complete the challenge.

What is Matteo Darmian SBC?

Matteo Darmian SBC is the most recent Showdown card SBC in FIFA 22. Players are required to complete both sets of tasks in order to avail the SBC, along with additional rewards which include 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack and 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack.

Review of Matteo Darmian Showdown SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Matteo Darmian's Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 provides players the opportunity to access a 87-rated version of the player. Compared to his 78-rated base card, Darmian witnessed a substantial improvement to his ratings in pace (+21), physicality (+16) and passing (+11).

For a fair cost of completion, FIFA 22 players can get their hands on a fullback with a great combination of pace and defensive skills. The additional benefit of a potential OVR boost also adds to the desirability behind obtaining the card.

