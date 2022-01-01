FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Naby Keita Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is yet to release a player item SBC from the new Headliners promo. However, a third set of Showdown SBCs has been introduced, with the latest one featuring the match between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Naby Keita is a representative from the Merseyside club, and FIFA 22 players will be able to add a special player item to their Ultimate Team squad by completing the required tasks.

Vilchis @VilchisUT



Kovacic VS Keita lucen interesantes pero no me emocionan mucho ¿ Te harias a alguno ?



📍LAS STATS SON PREDICCIÓN



#fifa22 #liverpool #chelsea showdown filtrado!Kovacic VS Keita lucen interesantes pero no me emocionan mucho ¿ Te harias a alguno ?📍LAS STATS SON PREDICCIÓN showdown filtrado!Kovacic VS Keita lucen interesantes pero no me emocionan mucho ¿ Te harias a alguno ? 📍LAS STATS SON PREDICCIÓN#fifa22 #liverpool #chelsea https://t.co/OR4KqEkH7I

Showdown items have only been unlocked as part of doable SBCs in FIFA 22 so far. These items are usually released between volatile football matches from the real world and have usually appeared in sets, with one player item from each side. These cards not only have boosted stats, but they can receive permanent boosts if results go the way of the footballer's respective team.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Naby Keita Showdown card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Naby Keita Showdown SBC seems to have a cost of completion of around 102,000 FUT coins and the costs can come down even further from players using the feeder from their existing collection.

What is the Naby Keita Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The latest showdown battle puts Chelsea against Liverpool, and Naby Keita is Liverpool's representative. FIFA 22 players will be able to earn special items and there are two tasks that need to be completed. Players have less than 48 hours to complete the SBC.

Review of the Naby Keita Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Naby Keita's 87 rated CM squad has a standout stat of 90 Dribbling. The Pace is decent at best with an 82 rating and the other set of stats hardly look interesting. The player item could have been a lot better, especially when it cost over 100,000 FUT coins to complete. This is definitely a mediocre SBC and could be potentially avoided.

