FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to earn a 81-87 rated player in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has finally released a single task SBC outside the Winter Wildcards promo with the release of the 81-87 Upgrade SBC.

December started quite slowly in terms of the release of single task SBCs but has picked up pace. The Winter Wildcards promo has released content on a daily basis, and the Wildcards Swaps program is currently on the way. But FIFA 22 has also now added something extra for the players.

It's always nice to have single-task SBCs in the game as these tasks are cheap and easy to complete. While FIFA 22 is about to complete nearly three months post its global release, there are new players picking up the game during the festive season. These players can benefit a lot from single task SBCs as they are provided with a chance to improve their squad in a cheap manner.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the 81-87 Upgrade SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task for the 81-87 Upgrade SBC

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 4

The 81-87 Upgrade SBC has a very cheap cost of completion at only 2,200 FUT coins, and it can become quite close to a free completion with the use of fodder in the game.

What is the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

The 81-87 Upgrade SBC is the latest single task SBC to be released in FIFA 22. It can be completed as many times as possible since it's repeatable. The SBC is live in FIFA 22 for less than four days, so players must hurry if they wish to complete the task once or as many times as they want.

Review of the 81-87 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

After a series of Winter Wildcards Challenges, there is finally a different one to do in FIFA 22, which is refreshing. The SBC will reward a player item every time a FIFA 22 player completes it, and the reward will have a rating of between 81-87.

This is a fun and cheap SBC that provides FIFA 22 players with an attractive alternative. While not every run will drop great rewards, the potential for the 81-87 Upgrade SBC can be quite high if a player finds a bit of luck.

