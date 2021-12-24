FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list and best cards of the Winter Wildcards Team 2 

FIFA 22 continues the celebrations of the Winter Wildcards promo with the release of Team 2 on 23 December 2021 at 6.00pm UK time.

Since the release of team 1 and the start of the promo, the Winter Wildcards have been a massive success in the FIFA 22 community. Be it for permanent upgrades or uniquely positioned player items, the promo has been an absolute hit.

There have already been several Winter Wildcards items in FIFA 22 with the release of team 1 in the previous week. More items have been subsequently added by a mini-release and SBCs.

With 11 more items being added, FIFA 22 players won't have any shortage of choices.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: All Winter Wildcards Team 2 items that have been released

The following players currently form the Winter Wildcards Team 2 list:

Nnamdi Collins CB 85

Alessandro Florenzi RB 85

Romain Alessandrini ST 86

Caglar Soyuncu CB 86

Matteo Guezdouzi CDM 86

Kieran Tierney LB 86

Morales ST 86

Anthony Martial ST 88

Lucas Moura CAM 88

Eden Hazard LW 88

Raheem Sterling RW 90

FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards Team 2 best items

The Team 2 of Winter Wildcards promo seems amazing based on the items that have been added to the game. All the items look extremely pro-meta with great pace and positional stats.

Raheem Sterling is the highest rated item with a 90 rated RW card. The card has 94 Pace and 92 Dribbling. Suffice to say, it will rank pretty high on the in-game meta.

Eden Hazard finally gets an upgrade on both overall and pace. His 88 rated card has 91 Pace and 91 Dribbling and is a major upgrade over his base variant in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Anthony Martial has been one of the best starter cards available to beginners in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. His Winter Wildcards item takes it to the next level. The 88 rated card has 92 Pace and 87 finishing. The item will be one of the best striker cards in the game, at least when determined by the meta.

