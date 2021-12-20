EA releases three amazing cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for Winter Wildcards promo in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a mini-release for the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo, and the players have a lot of reasons to be excited as well. All three cards look absolutely stunning in the game, and it's quite certain that the cards will be in excellent demand among all FIFA 22 players.

The Winter Wildcards promo in itself has been an excellent release, and it has grabbed the attention of all the players right ahead of the festive season. Be it the peculiar position of the 'Shapeshifter' cards or the permanent upgrades, Winter Wildcards player items have created a buzz in the entire FIFA 22 Ultimate Team community.

With three more cards now being added, players will be even happier as all three cards are really good. All three have pro-meta stats and will be fantastic additions to any player's FIFA 22 squad.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Winter Wildcards mini team released, has three excellent items

The mini-list has added three-player items to the pre-existing items from the Winter Wildcards promo. These items include 15 items from Team 1 and items that have been part of player item SBCs from the promo till now.

What are the three-player items that are part of the mini-release?

FIFA 22 has added Winter Wildcard items for Dodi Lukebakio, Jonathan David, and Luka Modric. While all three cards are extremely pro-meta, each item has its own strength.

Dodi Lukabakio

Position: RM

OVR: 85

With 96 Pace, it's one of the fastest items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It also has 91 Dribbling along with 84 Shooting and 82 Passing. The combo of Pace and Dribbling is absolutely insane.

Jonathan David

Position: ST

OVR: 86

Jo David got yet another special card this week in FIFA 22.

The Canadian star gets a wonderful FIFA 22 special player item with 93 Pace and 88 Shooting. The card has 86 Dribbling which can give incredible results when combined with other stats.

Luka Modric

Position: CM

OVR: 90

This is honestly the best Luka Modric version of FIFA 22 so far. The card has insane 92 Passing and 91 Dribbling. However, this item overrides the pace problem on Modric's items in FIFA 22 by providing 85 Pace.

All three items will be available in packs in FIFA 22. Alternatively, FIFA 22 players can also try to acquire these items from the FUT market, but given how these items are, players should expect to pay premium prices.

Edited by R. Elahi