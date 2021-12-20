FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev player item in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has continued the release of player item SBC in the current Winter Wildcards promo, and the third player item SBC rewards players with a special item of Goran Pandev.

Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev rewards FIFA 22 players with a guaranteed Winter Wildcards player item. Winter Wildcards is the latest promo for FIFA 22 and is an exciting one for players before the start of the festive season. It contains unique player items with peculiar positions and permanent upgrades.

Naturally, demand for these items among FIFA 22 players will be pretty high. Players will find these items in the packs, but there is a caveat. The odds of obtaining a Winter Wildcards item are significantly lesser, and SBCs are a great way to ensure that every FIFA 22 player will be able to add a Winter Wildcards item to their Ultimate Team squad.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC:

Goran Pandev

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev SBC was released a few minutes ago, but the rough cost of completion from scratch is around 62000 coins. There could be potential changes in the cost, and it would also be reduced based on the usage of the existing fodder by a FIFA 22 player.

What is the Winter Wildcard Goran Pandev SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev is the latest player item SBC to feature from the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo. It's a non-repeatable, single-task SBC, making it cheap and relatively easier for beginner players. The SBC is live on FIFA 22 for less than a week, so players who want to complete this SBC must hurry.

Review of the Winter Wildcards Goran Pandev SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Goran Pandev's Winter Wildcards player item is an 88 rated ST item. The card has 86 Pace, 90 Shooting and 90 Dribbling. Overall, it's a very pro-meta item that definitely has a lot of usability. The card also works perfectly for Serie A squads.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is definitely a doable SBC. However, alternatives like the Marko Arnautovic Rulebreakers card could potentially offer better returns for coins spent on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by R. Elahi