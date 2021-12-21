×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete all the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBCs in FUT 22

4 Winter Wildcards Challenge SBCs have been released in FIFA 22 so far (Image via Sportskeeda)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Dec 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Feature

FIFA 22 has released four Winter Wildcards SBCs in FIFA 22 so far, and all four single-task SBCs have allowed FIFA 22 players to vie for great rewards at little cost. At the time of writing, only two of the four SBCs are available for completion as the first two have expired.

The four single-task SBCs currently belong to the Winter Wildcards promo, which is the latest SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team at the moment. The promo features interesting player items with permanent upgrades and strange positions that have created a buzz in the entire community.

While Winter Wildcards player item SBCs are present, there has been a daily release of single item SBCs. Each of these SBCs went live for 48 hours in FIFA 22 and dropped different rewards and a Wildcards Swap token that can be used in the Wildcards Swap program later.

Task details and rewards for all the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBCs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC 4

  • Min. Nationalities in Squad: 3
  • Min. Clubs in Squad: 5
  • Max 6 Players from the same League
  • Min. 2 Players: Rare
  • Min. Team Rating: 65
  • Min. Team Chemistry: 70
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC 3

  • Min. Leagues in Squad: 4
  • Max 5 Players from the same Nation
  • Min. 3 Players from the same Club
  • Min. 5 Players: Rare
  • Min. Team Rating: 80
  • Min. Team Chemistry: 95
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC 2 (expired)

  • Min. 2 Players from the same Nation
  • Max 3 Players from the same Club
  • Min. 1 Player: Gold
  • Min. 3 Players: Rare
  • Min. Team Rating: 70
  • Min. Team Chemistry: 85
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC 1 (expired)

  • Min. Clubs in Squad: 3
  • Max 7 Players from the same League
  • Min. 4 Players from the same Nation
  • Min. 9 Players: Rare
  • Min. Team Rating: 80
  • Min. Team Chemistry: 95
  • Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Review of the Winter Wildcards Challenge SBCs for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Winter Wildcards Challenge SBC has done a lot to make up for the initial shortage of single-task SBCs. However, these SBCs have also been dropping valuable tokens for the Wildcards Swaps program coming up on December 26 to allow FIFA 22 players to earn valuable rewards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
