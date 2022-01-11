FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Clarence Seedorf Base Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with another set of Squad Building Challenges, featuring the Clarence Seedorf Base Icon Card SBC.

Clarence Seedorf SBC is one of eight SBCs that EA Sports released for their Ultimate Team audience on 10 January 2022. FUT players have a shot at obtaining a Base Icon card for Clarence Seedorf, the renowned midfielder who dominated teams all across Europe with top-tier clubs like Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid, in addition to the Dutch national team.

GOME @GOMETWEETS



watch now

youtu.be/GVuetrowpZ4



#FIFA22 #FUT22 #SEEDORF CLARENCE SEEDORF BASE ICON FIFA 22 PLAYER REVIEW I FIFA 22 ULTIMATE TEAMwatch now CLARENCE SEEDORF BASE ICON FIFA 22 PLAYER REVIEW I FIFA 22 ULTIMATE TEAMwatch nowyoutu.be/GVuetrowpZ4#FIFA22 #FUT22 #SEEDORF https://t.co/P4e40QiURJ

Icon cards on FIFA are an incredible way to obtain a high-rated card based on some of the greatest players in football history. Clarence Seedorf is a football legend who was recognized on FIFA 22 with a Base Icon card that FUT players can obtain by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Clarence Seedorf Base Icon SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for Clarence Seedorf Base Icon SBC

Born A Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

De kabel

# of players from Ajax: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Los Blancos

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Il professore

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF +FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Lions' Silverware

# of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Clarence Seedorf's Base Icon SBC is a non-repeatable challenge that FIFA 22 players can complete for an overall cost of around 400,000 FUT coins. The amount will be enough to finish its seven sets of tasks. One can reduce the cost of completion by using players from their existing reserve.

Review of Clarence Seedorf Base Icon SBC

By completing the SBC, FUT 22 players can avail an 85-rated CM with 4-stars in skill moves and weak-foot ratings. Clarence Seedorf's Base Icon is a moderately rated card from the Icons pack of FIFA 22. The SBC is priced appropriately, considering the quality of the card.

Also Read Article Continues below

Seedorf's Base Icon card has well-rounded individual attributes, with 84-pace, 84-dribbling, 84-passing and 83-physicality, making him an excellent choice in the middle of the park. If FUT players desire to get their hands on a mid-range Icon card, Clarence Seedorf's Base Icon is a favorable choice.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul