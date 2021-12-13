FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Patrick Vieira Base Icon card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a couple of base icon player SBCs available for completion to all FIFA 22 players. Players can obtain the base icon item of legendary French and Arsenal superstar Patrick Vieira.

Patrick Vieira is considered one of the finest defensive midfielders of all time. He was part of the dominant Arsenal team and a player for a few other European elites. Vieira is still in the early phases of managerial work as he has taken up the reigns of Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Helmar Designs 🌷 @HelmarDesigns



There's a Base or Mid Icon SBC too. ⭐



#FIFA22 🆕 Base Vieira & Mid Keane Icon SBCs have been released! 🇨🇵🇮🇪There's a Base or Mid Icon SBC too. ⭐ 🆕 Base Vieira & Mid Keane Icon SBCs have been released! 🇨🇵🇮🇪There's a Base or Mid Icon SBC too. ⭐#FIFA22 https://t.co/RYY2sJcC9U

By completing the Patrick Vieira base icon SBC, FIFA 22 players will add the iconic version of this wonderful footballer. Without such SBCs, there are no assurances for FIFA 22 players of finding an iconic player item, and the only other option remains the FUT market.

Patrick Vieira Base Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Patrick Vieira Base Icon tasks

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) L'Invincible

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Les Blues

# of players from France: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) League Powerhouse

of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) 87-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

10) 88-Rated Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

Review of Patrick Vieira Base Icon SBC

NepentheZ @NepentheZ



Keane Icon SBC is a good price too,



Vieira a little expensive BUT, he's an animal so if you do want him will probably be worth it! Base/Mid Icon pack seems very reasonably priced at about 370k!Keane Icon SBC is a good price too,Vieira a little expensive BUT, he's an animal so if you do want him will probably be worth it! #FUT Base/Mid Icon pack seems very reasonably priced at about 370k!Keane Icon SBC is a good price too,Vieira a little expensive BUT, he's an animal so if you do want him will probably be worth it! #FUT

Also Read Article Continues below

Patrick Vieira's base icon is an 86-rated CM player item. The player item has a decent pace of 81, which is a pre-requisite in the current FIFA 22 meta. Other relevant stats are pretty good as well. However, the SBC seems to have a completion cost of 800000 FUT coins. So the major question of financial worth definitely comes into question.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar