FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to complete the El Clasico SBC in FUT 22

The ongoing Versus promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team features player items and SBCs related to some of the most iconic rivalries from the world of football. The latest single-task SBC to be released under the Versus promo is based on the famous El Clasico.

El Clasico is the match between the Spanish giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The game is one of the most iconic rivalries in football. The latest single-task SBC, named after the same rivalry, is sure to grab the attention of all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players.

𝙈𝙀𝙀𝙍🇵🇰 @miccafcb Luis Suarez having more el clasico hat tricks than the “mighty bbc” combined isn’t talked enough Luis Suarez having more el clasico hat tricks than the “mighty bbc” combined isn’t talked enough https://t.co/acXJ6mgThZ

Single-task SBCs are extremely important for the shelf-life of FIFA 22. It is especially important for beginner players who can't always afford to complete the more complex SBCs. Single-task SBCs like the El Clasico SBC allow beginners to improve their squad without the need to break the bank.

Tasks, rewards, and review of El Clasico SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks for El Clasico SBC

# of players from Real Madrid + # of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 4

Clubs: Min 5

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

Based on the initial costs, the El Clasico SBC will likely cost around 5500 FUT coins to complete from scratch in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The prices are likely to stay the same, and the final costs will come down further if FIFA 22 players use fodder from their existing collection.

What is El Clasico SBC?

El Clasico SBC is a single-task SBC from the current Versus promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It is a non-repeatable SBC, so every FIFA 22 player can complete it at most once and not more than that. El Clasico SBC is live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team until the next 48 hours, so players must hurry if they plan to do this single-task SBC.

Review of the El Clasico SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

El Clasico SBC drops one Rare Mixed Players pack, which is a lot of value compared to the cost of completion. It is pretty likely that the value of the potential reward will be higher than the investment cost. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can do this sing;e-task SBC, and the El Clasico has now ensured a great single-task SBC under the Versus promo for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar