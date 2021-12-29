FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain George Best Mid Icon card in FUT 22

George Best is the latest SBC icon to be released in FIFA 22 with the launch of his Mid Icon SBC. FIFA 22 players can obtain the mid version of the card by completing the tasks.

It was highly expected by the FIFA 22 community that icon SBCs would appear on Christmas day. That wasn't the case, but the icon SBCs have finally arrived, and it's better to be late than never. Icon cards are special player items of former footballers who are considered legends of the game.

These cards are available in FIFA 22 packs but have very low rates of obtaining one. The George Best Mid Icon SBC provides a wonderful opportunity for all the players to guarantee themselves an icon card.

George Best Mid Icon SBC: Tasks, rewards, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

George Best Mid Icon tasks

1) Born Legend

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

2) Rising Star

Rare Players: Min. 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

3) Bestie

# of Players from Manchester United: Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

4) League Legend

# of Players from Premier League: Min. 1

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 65

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

5) Top-notch

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 60

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Rare Electrum Players Pack

6) 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 87

Team Chemistry: 55

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Mega Pack

7) 88-Rated Squad

TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 88

Team Chemistry: 50

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Rare Players Pack

The George Best Mid Icon SBC has a completion cost of around 560,000 FUT coins. The final price will further reduce depending on the usage of existing fodder from a player's FIFA 22 collection.

Review of the George Best Mid Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 90-rated RW card is an excellent card and is rightly priced. It has an incredible 90 Pace with 92 Acceleration and 89 Sprint Speed. The 93 Dribbling and 93 Finishing make the card even more powerful. This has been one of the best Icon SBCs in FIFA 22 so far.

