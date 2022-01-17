FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Mauro Icardi Flashback card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is out with its latest edition of Flashback SBCs, featuring a variant for the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Flashback SBCs are known for rewarding players with a boosted variant of their base card to highlight a successful season in their football career. With the SBC, EA Sports commemorates Mauro Icardi for his valiant efforts in the 2017-18 season of Serie A.

Mauro Icardi enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in the 2017-18 season with Inter Milan. Despite finishing 4th in Serie A, Icardi scored 29 goals for his side, ending the season as the league's top scorer. Icardi was behind some of the biggest names in world football for the 2017 Golden Shoe.

FIFA 22 players can revisit some of Icardi's best performances by getting their hands on this Flashback card. Listed below are the various tasks and rewards related to the SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Mauro Icardi Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Past and Present:

# of players from Inter + # of players from Paris SG: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) La Albiceleste:

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) League Finesse:

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

During its release, the SBC amounted to over 38,000 FUT coins for players attempting to complete the challenge from scratch. FUT players can utilize their vast inventories to further reduce the cost of completion.

Review of Mauro Icardi Flashback card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

For a fairly low cost of completion, FIFA players can avail 1 Small Prime Players Gold Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack and 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, in addition to the Mauro Icardi Flashback card. This SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for 4 more days for FUT players to complete.

Compared to his 83-rated base-card, the Paris Saint-Germain striker gets a boosted Flashback variant of 91-OVR. Icardi witnessed a massive improvement in his pace, passing and physicals, with a considerable boost in other attributes as well.

Mauro Icardi's FIFA 22 Flashback card offers a well-balanced card with exceptional ratings in pace (90), dribbling (90) and shooting (92), and stands tall against some of the best forwards in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi